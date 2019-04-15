FF accuses Govt of treating public 'like children' after concerns over local property tax changes ignored

Fianna Fáil is accusing the Government of "treating the public like children" after new documents revealed that the cabinet ignored the attorney general's concerns over delaying any local property tax changes.

Fianna Fáil housing spokesman, Darragh O'Brien, hit out at the Government decision to delay - insisting that it is just about saving votes in the local and European elections, as he claimed cabinet is either "divided or inept" on the issue.

The Irish Examiner has published a detailed cabinet memo outlining serious concerns raised by attorney general Seamus Woulfe over the decision to delay making any decision on local property tax changes for a number of months.

The April 2 memo, which had previously been kept secret, set out five different options the Government could take on whether to increase local property tax in certain areas, as per a still unpublished review report from last August.

However, it also noted that Mr Woulfe has raised serious concerns about deferring any decision - an option ultimately chosen by Government - due to three reasons:

concerns that up to 80,000 households exempt from local property tax due to a 2012 Act could potentially take legal action, with Mr Woulfe noting "arguably, [any delay] could create an appearance of arbitrariness that could give rise to a challenge from a disgruntled liable person"

a prediction that delaying any decision could see the State lose up to €250m in taxpayers' money in a single year

and questions over whether any deferred changes would be in line with the constitution

After the Government confirmed last week that it is making no decision for now on whether to increase local property tax, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe insisted it is not about protecting key Fine Gael votes in the lead-up to next month's local and European elections.

However, Mr O'Brien yesterday hit out at the claim, saying the leaked cabinet memo shows the cabinet decision went against the attorney general's advice - claiming there is "no other explanation" for the move other than election fears:

"There can't be any other explanation that can be believable, this is about the elections. The way this tax currently works is unfair. Everyone agrees that, so it does need to be altered.

But cabinet appears to have ignored that and just kicked it down the road. If they say it is not about the election then there is either massive division in the cabinet, or it is completely and utterly inept on this.

"I would have thought if the attorney general says there are concerns about deferring they should be heard.

"But they haven't willingly produced those options to be debated and they still haven't published the review report from August. They're treating most of the public like children on this, it's mad stuff," he said.

While changes to the local property tax may help some parts of the country, they risk causing difficulties for a number of parties in the lead-up to the local and European elections next month, and potentially the next general election.