Fewer than 20 Covid cases in Munster in a week as infection rate falls - CSO

There were fewer than 20 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Munster last week.

New data issued by the Central Statistics Office shows the regional breakdown of the virus, with many counties now seeing no new cases at all.

The report, which covers the week ending last Friday, June 5, shows there were 12 cases confirmed in Cork and none in Clare, Kerry, Tipperary or Waterford. There were fewer than five in Limerick. When the figure is lower than five but above zero, the CSO does not specify the number of cases.

Overall, eight counties recorded no new cases last week, while 12 others recorded fewer than five but more than zero.

Dublin saw 54 new cases, with Cork the only other county to see more than 10.

It is the fourth update published by the CSO and is compiled from data provided by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

The findings include:

The number of people who have died from Covid-19 has fallen for the seventh week in a row, while the number of new cases diagnosed has fallen for the sixth week in a row.

Dublin remains the worst hit, with 11 deaths in the last week. It is the only county to record more than five new deaths each week for the past four weeks.

This is the fourth week in a row that Clare, Leitrim, Longford, Tipperary, Wexford and Wicklow have recorded less than 10 new cases.

This is the fifth week in a row that Donegal, Laois and Kerry have recorded less than 10 new cases and the sixth such week for Sligo and Waterford.

Almost 40% of cases are now linked to an outbreak, up from 27% in early March.

As of June 5, some 15% of people who contracted the virus were hospitalised, amounting to 3,872 people. At the peak of the virus, this was 656 people in a single week, the week ending March 27. Last week, this number was 18.

The week ending June 5 was the first time Dublin had less than 100 cases since the start of March. There were 54 cases, down from a peak of 1,869 cases in the week ending March 27. In Cork, there 12 cases, down from a peak of more than 300 in late March.

As of June 5, there were 1,670 deaths reported. This included more than 1,300 people with an underlying condition and a further 43 where this was not specified.

Dublin had been the worst hit, with 28% of all deaths occurring in the capital. Cork is the only other county over 10%, with 12% of deaths recorded in Cork county.