NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Fewer patients waiting on trolleys for emergency admission

Monday, December 31, 2018 - 03:40 PM

Fewer patients are waiting on hospital trolleys than this time last year, the Health Minister Simon Harris has said.

Mr Harris said there were 34% fewer patients waiting in emergency departments to be admitted on Monday than on the same day last year.

He was speaking after a meeting with Health Service Executive officials to get an update on the rollout of the agency’s winter plan.

It was the second briefing in a week in relation to winter preparedness plans.

The latest statistics from the HSE showed there were 224 people waiting for beds in hospitals across the country on Monday.

South Tipperary Hospital and University Hospital Limerick were among those with the highest waiting numbers.

Over the weekend, 5,700 patients attended Emergency Departments, with more than 1,400 admitted for further treatment.

Mr Harris attributed the reduction to a number of factors including a lower rate of flu so far this Christmas and new year period, increased investment in home care packages and a significant drop in the number of delayed discharges.

He said it was also down to the “incredible” work of healthcare staff.

“They are 34% down. They are down as a result of the incredible work being done right across the health service for which I’m very grateful,” he said.

He said more measures will be introduced next week to increase the health service’s capacity, including the expansion of acute medical assessment units in a number of hospitals, such as Limerick and Cork, to operate on a 24-hour basis.

He added: “We’re using the National Treatment Purchase Fund to provide more access to diagnostics so we don’t find this crazy situation where people find themselves delayed in a hospital because they are waiting for an MRI, cat scan or X-ray.”

He reiterated comments made last week that January was going to be a busy time for the HSE.

“So far this year’s Christmas and new year’s period has gone better than last year, and better than recent years. But I do still ask the public for their co-operation in keeping our emergency departments for emergencies and using the appropriate health service for the appropriate condition.

“This is going to be a very busy period for the health service, there’s no doubt about it. We’re going to continue to see a surge in the number of patients entering our hospitals.”

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

HSESimon HarrisWinter planhealthhospital overcrowdingwaiting listsIreland

Related Articles

Record 100,385 patients without hospital bed

ESRI: Public hospitals need up to 5,600 more beds

91-year-old woman waited 13 hours for a bed before being discharged

Number waiting to be admitted to hospitals falls below 500

More in this Section

Two Donegal men charged in connection with alleged assault in Sydney

Ireland falling way behind on climate change action, admits Taoiseach

Ireland sees rise in passport applications from UK since Brexit vote

Government to phase out single-use plastics


Lifestyle

The new cult diet everyone is taking about: What exactly is the Dubrow diet?

Mindful drinking: How booze-free is becoming the new norm

Blight of the windfarm on communities

Late-night intruder to home was a redshank

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 29, 2018

    • 7
    • 13
    • 18
    • 26
    • 27
    • 28
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »