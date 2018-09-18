Fewer foreign nationals living in Ireland, Census shows

The number of non-Irish nationals living here has fallen.

The latest Census figures show there were more than 535,000 foreign nationals living in Ireland in April 2016, a 1.6% drop on 2011.

Polish nationals made up the largest group, while people from Germany were the smallest of the ten groups profiled.

While the number of UK, Polish, Lithuanian and Latvian nationals living here fell between 2011 and 2016, the Spanish population here increased by 78%.

Romanian nationals increased by 69% from 17,304 to 29,186 people during the same period and represented the largest increase in population size.

Renting was more common than homeownership for all but one of the nationalities profiled. The exception was UK nationals with 62% of households headed by a British national owning their own home.

UK nationals also had the lowest labour force participation rate largely due to a high proportion of retired people.

Digital Desk