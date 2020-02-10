Few changes in Kerry constituency as Healy-Rae brothers re-elected

Kerry has two new TDs but little or nothing has changed in the party political make-up of the five-seat constituency.

The Healy-Raes were re-elected, albeit with fewer votes, as was Fine Gael’s Brendan Griffin.

Sinn Féin’s Pa Daly, who had not been widely expected to take over outgoing TD Martin Ferris’s seat for the party, polled the second-highest number of votes.

He was elected after independent Michael Healy-Rae, who cemented his reputation as the constituency’s biggest vote-getter.

Mr Healy-Rae, who looked visibly exhausted by the time the count was over on Monday afternoon, later said how “humbled” he was that people continued to “entrust” him as their TD.

He added that it was always important to remember that “to be a national politician, you have to be locally elected”.

Pa Daly admitted he was “more hopeful than very confident going into the election”.

And he pointed out that although certain sections of the media brought up the Troubles, they didn’t come up on the doorstep.

Voters were, he said “more concerned about health care, housing and services".

The last of the five to be elected was Norma Foley, who replaced veteran Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil.

She said: “I had hoped to be elected but had never envisaged that it would be as it turned out.”

The party had, like Fine Gael, thought there was an ample opportunity for a second seat, completely under-estimating Mr Daly before the so-called Sinn Féin bounce.

When it happened, it confounded both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil election campaign managers.

In the case of Fianna Fáil, it backfired and led to a stunned Mr Brassil losing his seat. Added to that was the fact the party fielded Mrs Foley so close to Mr Brassil, instead of pitting her or another Fianna Fáil candidate in the Killarney area - Danny Healy-Rae’s core area.

Addressing party workers afterwards, Mr Brassil said:

I gave it my all and I have no regrets.

For the first time in 87 years, the Labour Party had no candidate on the ballot paper in Kerry for a general election.

The Green Party candidate, Cleo Murphy, polled a respectable 5.10%, which was higher than the share the party obtained at the last election in 2016. The former journalist had been buoyed by a TG4 poll that suggested she would get 9% of the vote, and was well-placed to take a seat.

The poll galvanized support for Danny Healy-Rae and may well have actually helped his campaign. He and his family were shocked when the poll suggested he would only get 4% of the vote.

“I knew I had the numbers and I was just floored when the report came out,” Danny said. “It hit me hard for a few days and I went over everything as a result. I think it actually helped, but it was a bit scary for a while.”

Such was the strength of the Healy-Rae vote, that he and his brother Michael had had to issue a map of Kerry to supporters.

This was to “politely suggest” one half should vote for Michael and the other for Danny, but with the home village of Kilgarvan left open.

The Irish Freedom Party candidate, in his final speech at the Count Centre in the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre, raised a few eyebrows in his thanks to those who had helped him.

John Bowler said he had received help and advice from the Healy-Raes, and praised them for setting aside the usual political rivalry between candidates.