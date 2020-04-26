Feud trio bailed on violent disorder charges as long as they do not post Facebook messages to rivals

A father, son and nephew have been warned not to post any messages on social media to a rival family with whom they have a feud or they will end up in jail.

Gerard Stokes (aged 45), his son Gerald Stokes (aged 19) and his nephew, Patrick ‘Paidin’ Stokes (aged 20), of Hollyhill in Cork appeared before Cork District Court where they were told that they faced imprisonment if they made any contact with the rival family.

Judge Olann Kelleher said the terms of bail the for the three men would be considered breached if they posted messages on Facebook or any form of social media aimed at the McCarthy and Faulkner families.

The three men were charged with violent disorder at the Blarney Filling Station in Co. Cork on April 16 as part of an ongoing feud between the Traveller families.

Paidin Stokes was also charged with producing an article, namely a hurley, in the course of the dispute at the filling station.

The men agreed to agreed to abide by terms of bail set down by violent disorder during the court hearing.

The incident, where a member of the Faulkner family was assaulted, was filmed by another man and posted online. It is the latest in a series of social media posts where the two factions have threatened violence against each other.

Detective Garda Mossie Leahy gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in relation to all three men. He told the court that none of the trio made any reply to the charges when they were put to them after caution.

Inspector Denis Lynch said that gardaí had no objection to bail once the men were willing to abide by a number of stringent bail conditions.

Gardaí asked that Gerard and Gerald Stokes continue to live at their home address at St Anthony’s Park, Hollyhill. They also wanted Paidin Stokes to reside at his home at a separate address in the same park.

Gardaí said that they wanted the men to sign on at Gurranabraher Garda Station three times a week and to have no contact, direct or indirect, with the named families.

Det. Garda Leahy said gardaí were also seeking for all three accused to abide by the Government’s 2km limit on movement during the coronavirus pandemic and any further restrictions that the Government might introduce.

Free legal aid was granted in the case as none of the men were employed. Judge Kelleher remanded the men on bail to appear in court on May 13.