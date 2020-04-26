News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Feud trio bailed on violent disorder charges as long as they do not post Facebook messages to rivals

Feud trio bailed on violent disorder charges as long as they do not post Facebook messages to rivals
By Olivia Kelleher
Sunday, April 26, 2020 - 04:43 PM

A father, son and nephew have been warned not to post any messages on social media to a rival family with whom they have a feud or they will end up in jail.

Gerard Stokes (aged 45), his son Gerald Stokes (aged 19) and his nephew, Patrick ‘Paidin’ Stokes (aged 20), of Hollyhill in Cork appeared before Cork District Court where they were told that they faced imprisonment if they made any contact with the rival family.

Judge Olann Kelleher said the terms of bail the for the three men would be considered breached if they posted messages on Facebook or any form of social media aimed at the McCarthy and Faulkner families.

The three men were charged with violent disorder at the Blarney Filling Station in Co. Cork on April 16 as part of an ongoing feud between the Traveller families.

Paidin Stokes was also charged with producing an article, namely a hurley, in the course of the dispute at the filling station.

The men agreed to agreed to abide by terms of bail set down by violent disorder during the court hearing.

READ MORE

'The virus does not respect the border' - Community ‘frustrated’ laws cannot be enforced on NI day trippers

The incident, where a member of the Faulkner family was assaulted, was filmed by another man and posted online. It is the latest in a series of social media posts where the two factions have threatened violence against each other.

Detective Garda Mossie Leahy gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in relation to all three men. He told the court that none of the trio made any reply to the charges when they were put to them after caution.

Inspector Denis Lynch said that gardaí had no objection to bail once the men were willing to abide by a number of stringent bail conditions.

Gardaí asked that Gerard and Gerald Stokes continue to live at their home address at St Anthony’s Park, Hollyhill. They also wanted Paidin Stokes to reside at his home at a separate address in the same park.

Gardaí said that they wanted the men to sign on at Gurranabraher Garda Station three times a week and to have no contact, direct or indirect, with the named families.

Det. Garda Leahy said gardaí were also seeking for all three accused to abide by the Government’s 2km limit on movement during the coronavirus pandemic and any further restrictions that the Government might introduce.

Free legal aid was granted in the case as none of the men were employed. Judge Kelleher remanded the men on bail to appear in court on May 13.

READ MORE

Naval Service detains fishing boat off Cork coast for alleged fishing breaches

More on this topic

Jail for getaway driver in post office raidJail for getaway driver in post office raid

Six years’ jail over biggest ever heroin seizure in Cork citySix years’ jail over biggest ever heroin seizure in Cork city

Northern Irish man has charge of human trafficking in Essex migrants case withdrawnNorthern Irish man has charge of human trafficking in Essex migrants case withdrawn

Appeal Court President would deprecate 'disturbing' practice of researching jurors after trialAppeal Court President would deprecate 'disturbing' practice of researching jurors after trial


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

courtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Covid-19 ‘literally floored me’ says Mary Lou McDonaldCovid-19 ‘literally floored me’ says Mary Lou McDonald

Gardaí find cannabis worth €1.24m in ditchGardaí find cannabis worth €1.24m in ditch

Police issue over 350 coronavirus-related penalty notices in Northern IrelandPolice issue over 350 coronavirus-related penalty notices in Northern Ireland

More rental properties available but HAP recipients still strugglingMore rental properties available but HAP recipients still struggling


Lifestyle

In 2013, Paco Rabanne welcomed Julien Dossena, the third designer in three years tasked with revamping the house’s clothing efforts, having spent four years working at another luxury label, Balenciaga.Julien Dossena: Menswear designs to help you escape

Paul Galvin is unapologetic about who he is and what he stands for. Maybe we could learn something from that in a time when we are offered endless opportunities to self-reflect writes Paul McLauchlan. Paul Galvin: 'I don’t give anyone style advice, that’s the best style advice'

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 25, 2020

  • 3
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 29
  • 33
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »