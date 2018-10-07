Ferry evacuated in Belfast amid fears of ‘device’ on board

Passengers were evacuated from a ferry after a report that a “device” had been left on board.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the Belfast to Liverpool service was held in the Northern Irish capital while the vessel was searched.

At around 12.50am on Sunday, the PSNI said no device was found and passengers were allowed to re-embark.

Belfast Harbour Police and PSNI officers have carried out a search of a boat docked in Belfast, following a report that a device had been left on board. Nothing was found and passengers have been allowed to board the vessel again which will shortly depart for Liverpool. — PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) October 6, 2018

- Press Association