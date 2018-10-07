Home»Breaking News»ireland

Ferry evacuated in Belfast amid fears of ‘device’ on board

Sunday, October 07, 2018 - 07:05 AM

Passengers were evacuated from a ferry after a report that a “device” had been left on board.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the Belfast to Liverpool service was held in the Northern Irish capital while the vessel was searched.

At around 12.50am on Sunday, the PSNI said no device was found and passengers were allowed to re-embark.

- Press Association


More in this Section

Police in the North appeal for information following Belfast robbery

Over 2000 gather at service to honour organ donors and their families

Dublin woman to take on world's longest uphill cycle

'I had my honeymoon in Vincent's' - Designer Helen Cody tells of six-hour cancer surgery


Breaking Stories

Theatre review: A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man, Pavilion, Dun Laoghaire

Live music review: Ólafur Arnalds, Cork Opera House

Steps to bring lacklustre lawns back to life

Going nuts about nuts

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 06, 2018

    • 7
    • 21
    • 22
    • 29
    • 31
    • 46
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »