Ferris family make return to Kerry politics as two new councillors co-opted onto County Council

Two new councillors have been co-opted onto Kerry County Council to fill seats vacated by the election of two TDs from Tralee.

The co-opting of Deirdre Ferris, the daughter of former Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris, and the younger sister of former councillor and mayor of Kerry Toireasa Ferris, marks a return of the Ferris family to politics.

Ms Ferris has been selected to take the council seat being vacated by newly-elected TD, Pa Daly.

She was director of canvass for Mr Daly in his Dáil bid, and was selected by secret ballot in convention on last week in Tralee.

The married mother of two has worked as an administrator, including at the acute University Hospital Kerry in Tralee.

After her selection last week, Ms Ferris has said that among her priorities would be rejuvenation of Tralee town centre which was suffering severe business closures and shortage of footfall.

The election of Mr Daly to the Dáil "proved" that it was not the result of the Ferris name but of the work of all Sinn Féin councillors, she also said.

READ MORE Apple worker in Cork becomes first person in Ireland to contract rubella for over a decade

Former mayor of Tralee Johnnie Wall was co-opted to replace the newly-elected Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley. The father of four from Ballinorig in the heart of the town, had been a Tralee town councillor for Fianna Fáil for 30 years.

However he failed to get elected in the new larger municipal district in 2014.

Cllr Wall is a founder of the annual Féile na mBláth festival in Tralee, and he is also credited with reviving the annual St Patrick’s Day parade in recent years.

Both councillors represent the Tralee Electoral Area and the Tralee Municipal District. The new councillors were welcomed to the Chamber by the Cathaoirleach, Niall Kelleher, other councillors, and council chief executive, Moira Murrell.