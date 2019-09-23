Fermoy teens missing in forest found using infared equipment

Two teens who went missing in a forest in Co Cork were found in the early hours of Monday morning when a search helicopter detected heat sources in the woodlands.

The boy and girl - both 14 - had been reported missing in the Fermoy area on Sunday, prompting a search by locally based gardaí, fire brigade, ambulance service and a Rescue 115 helicopter.

They became lost and disorientated in woodlands near Fermoy, and locals last night reported garda activity in the Glenabo woods area.

The Garda Press Office confirmed the pair were found safe: “A male and female teen, both 14 years, were reported missing from the Fermoy area (yesterday). Both located safe and well later."

Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery, a voluntary charity group also took part in the search, and said finding the pair safe and well was a “great outcome for all agencies involved".

“CCMPSAR were contacted by Fermoy gardaí to assist in a search for two youths who became lost and disoriented in the Fermoy area,” the charity said on its Facebook page.

“Shortly before 1am, Rescue 115 spotted two heat sources in a very dense and overgrown forest on the outskirts of Fermoy. Rescue 115 directed six volunteers from CCMPSAR to the casualties where we brought them to an awaiting ambulance,” the group said.

“Last night's search in the Fermoy area bring to 20 the total number of rescues made by CCMPSAR in the past 7 months, by far our busiest year. All of which could not be made possible without inter agency cooperation,” CCMPSAR added.