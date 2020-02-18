News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»ELECTION 2020

Fergus O'Dowd will not run for Ceann Comhairle seat

By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Tuesday, February 18, 2020 - 06:07 PM

Fine Gael TD Fergus O'Dowd has ruled himself out of the race to become the Ceann Comhairle in the 33rd Dàil.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner on Tuesday evening, Mr O'Dowd said he will not be going forward, having earlier confirmed he was actively considering contesting the post.

Outgoing Ceann Comhairle Sean O Fearghail has secured the backing of 10 Fianna Fáil TDs and has lodged his nomination papers.

The deadline for aspirant candidates is 6pm Wednesday.

Any TD seeking to contest needs the backing of at least 7 other elected members.

Also in the mix for the post are O'Dowd's colleagues Bernard Durkan and Frank Feighan, Independent TD Denis Naughten and Social Democrats leader Catherine Murphy.

