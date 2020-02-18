Fergus O'Dowd will not run for Ceann Comhairle seat

Fine Gael TD Fergus O'Dowd has ruled himself out of the race to become the Ceann Comhairle in the 33rd Dàil.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner on Tuesday evening, Mr O'Dowd said he will not be going forward, having earlier confirmed he was actively considering contesting the post.

Outgoing Ceann Comhairle Sean O Fearghail has secured the backing of 10 Fianna Fáil TDs and has lodged his nomination papers.

The deadline for aspirant candidates is 6pm Wednesday.

Any TD seeking to contest needs the backing of at least 7 other elected members.

Also in the mix for the post are O'Dowd's colleagues Bernard Durkan and Frank Feighan, Independent TD Denis Naughten and Social Democrats leader Catherine Murphy.