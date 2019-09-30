The chair of the Oireachtas Committee on Transport, Tourism and Sport, Fergus O’Dowd has called on the FAI to disclose details of the pay-out to former head, John Delaney.

It comes after Mr Delaney stepped down as Executive Vice-President of the FAI. The former CEO's resignation was announced late on Saturday night after talks between Mr Delaney and the board.

"Public funds need to be used properly and it was not good enough that details were being kept secret," Mr O’Dowd told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

He said he wanted the details of the ‘secret deal’ to be known “before Santa Claus”.

“We need to know if Santa Claus came to John Delaney.”

"There needs to be total credibility about any payments," he added. "The FAI needs to disclose the pay-out."

The timing of the payment was also wrong, he said as a forensic audit of the association has not yet been published.

Once the forensic audit is published on October 7 the Oireachtas committee “will go through it in fine detail. We need to move it on and the money to go back to young people.”

Mr O’Dowd said he did not know about the settlement to Mr Delaney and was concerned about the way it was announced.

He said: "The appropriate time would have been after the forensic audit was completed. To do anything before then was premature."

He added that the Oireachtas committee will continue to hold the FAI accountable. “This is bigger than any individual. It’s about all of those people who follow soccer,” he said.

"The public needs to be assured of the corporate governance of the FAI. Until we see the audit we won’t know what has to happen.”