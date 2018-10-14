Home»Breaking News»ireland

Fergus Finlay: There was no way I was running for presidency once I knew Michael D was running

Sunday, October 14, 2018 - 11:39 AM

The former head of children's charity Barnardos, Fergus Finlay, has said he will not rule out running for the presidency in the future.

Mr Finlay sought a nomination for the position in 2011 but chose not to put his name forward this time around.

A run for the Áras has not been ruled out down the line, however.

He revealed the decision not to run this time was made once he realised that President Michael D Higgins was seeking nomination for a second term.

He said: "I would love to give it a go some day. I'd made up my mind a long time ago that I wouldn't oppose Michael D Higgins, but I didn't know what he was going to do.

"I turned on the news one night and I saw him spend much of a day at Big Tom's funeral and I realised that day that there was no way he wasn't running and that's when I realised that there was no way I was running."


KEYWORDS

PresidentIrelandFergus Finlay

More in this Section

€179k for woman who feared for life in dog attack

Man dies after car hits wall in Co. Longford

ESB restores power to all homes affected by Storm Callum

Fianna Fáil must agree confidence and supply deal or bring about election, says Fine Gael


Breaking Stories

Should vegans avoid avocados and almonds?

From redefining pop to silver screen superstar: Lady Gaga is a star reborn

Wine with Leslie Williams: What Ireland would be like with a wine industry

The best family getaways this Halloween

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 13, 2018

    • 5
    • 7
    • 8
    • 22
    • 27
    • 31
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »