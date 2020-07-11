Female scientists get on their virtual soapbox to tackle gender gap

Top female scientists and academics in Ireland will take to social media today to highlight the work undertaken by women in STEM.

As of 2018, just a quarter of those working in Ireland’s STEM industries were women.

Speakers at this year’s Soapbox Science 2020 event will speak to an online audience rather than the streets of Dublin, in a live stream on Facebook and Youtube from 2pm until 6pm.

UCD Scientist, Dr. Hannah White says they want to showcase the work female scientists do:

"This year we’ve - for obvious reasons - had to, instead of taking female scientists to the streets, we’re taking them online.

"The general public, they’ll have the opportunity to see about the science going on - in our case in Dublin - and showcase the work of women scientists.”

Soapbox Science aims to bring scientists to the streets to interact with the public and increase the visibility of women working in science, inspired by Speakers’ Corner in London’s Hyde Park where figures such as Karl Marx and George Orwell encouraged public debate.

The event will enable the public to hear directly from top female academics about their research in areas of science, technology, engineering, mathematics and medicine, on topics from astrophysics to fighting disease.

#SoapboxScienceDublin is TODAY! Join us LIVE on FB and YouTube 2 – 6pm to hear our amazing line-up of 12 #womeninSTEMM speakers who will be talking about their research plus Q&A. See you there! 😀 #womeninscience #scicommhttps://t.co/YyKmL4q93rhttps://t.co/Kx14R1HVf8 pic.twitter.com/04mZ8uknZ8 — Soapbox Science Ireland (@SoapboxSciIRL) July 11, 2020

Women in Technology and Science Ireland, a national voluntary organisation promoting women in the field, report that by third level women dominate in biological sciences but are underrepresented in physics, maths, engineering and technology.

