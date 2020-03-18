News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Feed The Heroes campaign gets 'incredible' response

Pic: Feed the Heroes GoFundMe campaign.
By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Wednesday, March 18, 2020 - 03:30 PM

A fundraising campaign to feed hospital and emergency workers has raised almost €190,000 in just three days.

Businessman Cian O’’Flaherty, one of the founders of the Feed The Heroes GoFundMe page, described the public response as ’’incredible’’, adding that donations "went bananas" once the campaign was picked up on social media.

Based in Blackrock in Dublin, Mr O’’Flaherty set the page up with Tad McAllister with the aim of paying for food deliveries to hospitals for frontline staff who are putting in extra hours during the coronavirus outbreak.

They were inspired by a social media post which showed a local business dropping food in to staff working in the Mater Hospital in Dublin.

"We’’re all sitting at home feeling helpless and, let’’s be honest, a little frightened," he said.

"We just wanted to feel like we were doing something useful."

He said the response has been "incredible", both in terms of the general public supporting the initiative - at the time of writing, €187,000 had been donated - and the people who are receiving the food donated.

"People are working triple, quadruple shifts," he said.

"They said it is giving them a big lift. That’’s all we can do."

There are plans underway to ensure the service can continue long-term, including in the potential case of restaurants being issued general closure orders by the government, similar to those issued to pubs.

Mr O’’Flaherty said they have consulted with people who own or have access to community kitchens, for instance.

He said the public has been keen to show support so they want to make sure it keeps going.

They have also been contacted by other local groups, including the Cork-based In For Lunch, who want to offer assistance to ensure healthcare and ambulance workers all over the country see the benefits of the fundraising.

Mr O’’Flaherty said he hopes to see more deliveries to hospitals around the country in the coming days, too, with staff working at Cork University Hospital posting on Twitter an image of food dropped in to them as a result of the campaign.

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/feed-the-heroes

Plan underway to coordinate grassroots response to help the vulnerable during virus crisis

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

