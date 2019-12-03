News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Fee-paying schools make up majority of students in high-points college courses

Fee-paying schools make up majority of students in high-points college courses
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, December 03, 2019 - 08:53 AM

Pupils from fee-paying schools made up a sizable chunk of students that were sent to third level this year (scroll down for report).

That is the main finding from the Irish Times' feeder school report which shows that the gap between affluent and poorer areas remains in education.

The list, which measures the proportion of pupils who go on to third-level education, shows that half of the 25 schools which sent the biggest proportion of pupils to college were from private schools.

When it comes to the highest points courses, then the report found that private schools make up 18 out of the top 25 schools to send the highest proportion of its students to higher education.

Voluntary secondary schools, ones owned or run by religious groups, send 82% to higher education, followed by comprehensive schools (79%), community schools (72%) then Education and Training Board schools (69%).

They found that nearly all pupils in fee-paying schools progressed to higher education, while as little as 15% of pupils from some of the poorest schools progressed to college.

This is while the State provides around €90m in subsidies to fee-paying schools and around €60m to disadvantaged secondary schools through the Deis scheme.

The report also found that third-level students are more likely to go to a college local to their school.

It shows that pupils would prefer to stay with their friends going into college near their home.

Social Democrats: No-confidence vote about forcing Govt to take different approach to housing

Some of the lowest figures are from County Longford where two thirds of students carried on into college, compared with County Galway which has a rate above 80%.

One in 10 schools had more students continuing to college in the past year than sat the State Exams, which is believed to be down to defferals.

