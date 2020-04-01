News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Fears that 'persistent' rise in sex crimes will increase further

By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Wednesday, April 01, 2020 - 07:57 AM

Rape crisis groups say the continuing rise in official statistics on sex crimes could reflect both an increase in reporting and in offences — and they fear a rise in sexual violence in the home because of measures to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office show a 4% rise in reported sexual offences in 2019, part of a 45% jump in reported sex crimes since 2015.

The increase last year includes a 7% rise in reports of defilement of a minor.

“The persistent year-on-year rise in reported cases may well be evidence of a pattern showing changing behaviour, possibly both in perpetration and in reporting,” said RCNI executive director Clíona Saidléar.

“The 7% increase in sexual assault involving young people under 17 is of concern and needs to be fully understood.

“The stressful and confined conditions of the emergency response to Covid-19 means we anticipate that sexual violence within the home is likely to increase against both intimate partners and possibly children.”

Gardaí said the rise can, in part, be attributed to increased reporting but do not rule out the possibility of an increase in incidents, but add that the rate of increase has slowed in the last six months.

The CSO figures also reveal a similar trend for assaults generally, with an 8% increase last year and a 29% rise since 2015.

The increase last year includes a 79% jump in attempted murders (14 to 25) and a 19% increase in threats of murder (1,064 to 1,269).

Garda sources have pointed to trends in gangland, drug-debt intimidation, and domestic abuse cases as reasons for the rise in these two crimes.

The assault category also reveals an 8% increase in assault causing harm incidents.

Garda HQ has concerns at the rise in assaults and last autumn launched an initiative to address it, saying some of the increase in incidents is linked to the growth in the night-time economy.

The CSO says the Garda statistics are still being released “under reservation” — meaning the agency still has concerns over their quality, saying various reviews are ongoing.

