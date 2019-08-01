Fears suspects in sex assault investigation on three teenage girls have fled country

It is feared the suspects in an alleged sex assault on three girls in County Wexford may have left the country.

The girls were allegedly attacked near the beach in Courtown over the weekend.

Gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry and are looking to speak to a number of teenage boys in connection with their investigation.

The Irish Sun's Anne Mooney said gardaí believe the suspects could be protected by adults.

She said: "They have been unable to contact the main people that they want to interview.

"They believe that they may be shielded by adults or that they may have left the country already and gone, possibly, to the UK."