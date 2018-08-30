Fears of fresh spike after record homelessness figures in July

The Government has been warned it is farther away than ever from solving the homelessness crisis after record figures were published for July, amid warnings of a fresh spike in the number of families moving to emergency accommodation.

The latest homelessness figures showed that in July 9,891 people were in emergency accommodation, a rise of 19 compared with the figure for June.

However, while there was a decrease of 24 in the number of homeless adults, the number of dependents increased by 43 to 3,867, and the overall figure includes 1,778 families.

Focus Ireland issued its own figures which showed that four families became homeless every single day last month in Dublin — 122 families with 270 children.

It said this was the second highest monthly total for the number of families becoming newly homeless in Dublin since records began almost six years ago.

Focus Ireland CEO Pat Dennigan said: “The shocking fact that almost four families (3.9 families) became homeless every single day in July in Dublin alone really shows how far we are from getting on top of the crisis.”

He said the main reason families are becoming homeless is due to them being evicted by private landlords and with properties being sold or repossessed.

“Measures to prevent people becoming homeless must be further prioritised,” Mr Dennigan said.

“The current trend of numerous evictions resulting in rising homelessness with the State responding by placing people in hotels or hubs is not sustainable. It is failing as not enough families are being rehoused.”

He also demanded that a loophole involving vulture funds be closed off.

“Government ministers have repeatedly stated that tenants will not lose their rights where their landlord’s buy-to-let mortgage is sold to a vulture fund. This is true but misleading; it ignores the dreadful fact that in reality, they had no effective rights that would protect them to lose. If their landlord or their landlord’s new vulture fund decides they are going to sell up, the tenants have no protection against eviction.

“We have been calling for action on this loophole for more than two years, and it is now time that the Government acted.”

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy, who had flagged earlier this week that the figures were likely to rise, said any increase in the number of people in emergency accommodation was “unacceptable” but said more work on preventing homelessness would be done.

“The numbers presenting to homeless services in the Dublin region remains a concern, despite significant progress in exiting individuals and families from emergency accommodation into independent tenancies,” he said.

“The situation would be more challenging were it not for the huge efforts being put in to prevention.”

Homelessness is most acute in Dublin where 4,097 people were in emergency accommodation when the figures were compiled in July, followed by 328 people in Cork, and 307 people in Limerick.

Niamh Randall, spokesperson for the Simon Communities, said the latest figures were “shocking” and illustrated the need for more social and affordable housing, while Merchants Quay Ireland CEO Tony Geoghegan said the figures were “a national disgrace” that would “define Ireland for generations to come”.

June Tinsley, Barnardos head of advocacy, said: “With a record number of children in emergency accommodation

It is clear recent comments made by the minister that Government policies are working are patently not true.”