News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Fears Kildare Village-style retail outlet in Cork may harm city trade

Fears Kildare Village-style retail outlet in Cork may harm city trade
By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Saturday, October 26, 2019 - 06:55 AM

Proposals to develop a new Kildare Village-style retail outlet in Co Cork could undermine the fragile retail environment of the city centre, according to city representatives.

Cork County Council undertook a study into the viability of such a development, determining whether there was a need for a retail outlet in Cork and to identify possible locations.

The catchment area of an outlet centre “extends up to approximately midway between Limerick City and Galway City in the north and reaches Naas in the Greater Dublin Area in the east”, said the report, which notes three possible locations — two in Carrigtwohill and one in Midleton.

The study “indicates that there is scope and comparison retail potential capacity” to accommodate a retail outlet centre.

However, Cork City Council said it would not support such a proposal.

It described an outlet centre in the Cork Metropolitan Area as “premature” and said it would not support any proposals which would negatively impact on existing retail centres.

The Cork Business Association warned: “Cork city centre is the primary retail centre for Cork. Currently, the retail sector is extremely fragile.”

READ MORE

'Love you Ma, I'll be home in a while': Last words of teen killed in hit and run

More on this topic

Car which caused Cork shopping centre car-park fire removed for specialist examinationCar which caused Cork shopping centre car-park fire removed for specialist examination

Post office worker called gardaí when ill pensioner missed her pension paymentPost office worker called gardaí when ill pensioner missed her pension payment

Man assaulted in Cork last month dies in hospitalMan assaulted in Cork last month dies in hospital

Grant Thornton predicts Cork will tap more business as multinationals expandGrant Thornton predicts Cork will tap more business as multinationals expand


TOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

Phil Hogan: ‘There won’t be a no-deal Brexit’Phil Hogan: ‘There won’t be a no-deal Brexit’

Man, 60, arrested as Dublin gardaí seize €500k in cash Man, 60, arrested as Dublin gardaí seize €500k in cash

Irish player wins €400k in EuroMillions drawIrish player wins €400k in EuroMillions draw

Gardaí concerned for safety of missing Cork womanGardaí concerned for safety of missing Cork woman


Lifestyle

Go pack your bib and tuckerRestaurant Review: Land to Sea, Dingle

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

  • 13
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 38
  • 39
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »