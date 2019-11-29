Fears Kerry bus and cark park will ruin picturesque village

Locals fear plans for a seafront car and bus park in Waterville Co Kerry will ruin the picture postcard setting of the village associated with Charlie Chaplin and some of the world’s most famous golfers.

The project has already received approval for significant Government grant aid – but without proper consultation with businesses and locals, a council area meeting heard in Killorglin.

Sporting blue t-shirts and images of lifejackets, the Save our Waterfront group gathered in front of the council building and told how they feared the beauty, environment and vitality of their community would be damaged. Views of the ocean and a green space used for festivals and impromptu picnics would become “concrete “ and the ocean views blocked, they claimed.

Almost 1,000 people have signed a petition saying the seafront in Waterville should be preserved. These included visitors who said the “hideous” seafront coach park in Dingle should not be repeated in Waterville.

Joan Courtney whose house overlooks the green area said the construction of a car park was “a ludicrous idea of extreme proportions". Instead the existing car park should be resurfaced, relined and manned in accordance with former plans, she said.

The proposals were drawn up by Kerry County Council with the local IRD Waterville development group, as part of an application for grant aid from the Department of Rural and Community Development. Government funding of €200,000 under the village renewal scheme has already been given, the meeting heard.

Cllr John Francis Flynn (FF) said: “There was no consultation, even with us (councillors).”

However Cllr Norma Moriarty (FF), said the reality was Waterville had to deal with all the traffic of the Ring of Kerry. Car and bus parking were significant issues and while alternatives should be looked at she was not going to say do not spend the money.

Area Engineer Padraig Teahan insisted there had been consultation by the council officers. He added that the idea originated from the community.

However the council would go back to the community and there would be more consultation before any formal planning process, for that or any alternative site, Mr Teehan pledged.