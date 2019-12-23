News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Fears homeless hubs may have to be built for elderly

By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

Monday, December 23, 2019 - 05:50 AM

Homeless hubs for older people may soon have to be built, an organisation for the elderly has warned.

Alone opened 1,700 housing cases this year and has 250 older people on its housing waiting list.

Chief executive Seán Moynihan said the Government must consider housing needs of older people on a much bigger scale.

“We believe that, unless urgent action is taken to address the housing crisis for older people, it will get worse in the years to come, as more of us rent for longer, rather than buying a property. Will we see homeless hubs for older people in the years to come?

“This year, we have worked with more and more people in their 70s and 80s, who have received notices to quit and find themselves with nowhere to go,” he said.

He also referred to the Summary of Social Housing Assessments for 2018, published recently by the Department of Housing, Planning, and Local Government.

The publication gathers information provided by local authorities on households that qualify for housing support, but whose social housing need is not being met. It shows the number of people aged 70 and over applying for social housing has increased by 10% in just one year. The only other increases were for people aged 60 to 69 years (2.6%), and under 25 (0.7%).

“The biggest growth area for housing need is going to be older people and we are starting to see this now in the figures. Older people cannot compete in the rental market. House ownership is dropping by 1% a year. So, how do you pay the rent when you retire?” said Mr Moynihan.

Some of the older people that the charity supports will be spending Christmas and the new year in B&Bs and insecure accommodation.

Many of the older people we work with, who have experienced homelessness, are afraid to use hostels and other emergency options and are sleeping on friends’ sofas or staying in inappropriate accommodation.

Alone has 200 age-friendly housing units, but there are only one or two vacancies at any one time. The charity estimates that 4,500 older people are in need of housing; 40% of the calls it receives are about housing.

Alone also wants to increase public awareness of the impact the housing crisis is having on older people.

“Receiving a notice to quit when you are younger is extremely difficult, but this challenge is compounded when we reach our 70s and 80s, and especially so during the winter months,” said Mr Moynihan.

“The experiences of older people are often forgotten in the narrative of the housing crisis, but people of all ages deserve a home at Christmas time.”

Alone depends on the public for donations. It receives 25% of its funding from the State.

People with concerns can contact Alone at 0818 222 024 or go to alone.ie

TOPIC: Elderly

