Fears for jazz festival after director’s shock exit

The head of jazz at the CIT Cork School of Music has expressed fears for the future direction of the city’s jazz festival following the sudden departure of its director. John O’Connor, the head of department of pop, jazz, trad, voice, and theatre studies at the CIT Cork School of Music, said he was “shocked and saddened” to learn of Sinéad Dunphy’s departure just a year into her role.

Mr O’Connor said he has been involved in the festival since its inception 40 years ago, primarily its educational aspect, as a partner in a major project involving young musicians from the School of Music.

“Last year’s festival put Cork back on the international map as a major jazz festival in terms of its artistic credibility and legendary hospitality,” he said. “I fear it will now revert to a lowest common denominator, juke-box pop-party festival and a blot on the cultural landscape.”

He was reacting to the news revealed in yesterday’s Irish Examiner that Ms Dunphy, a respected arts administrator widely credited with the rejuvenation of the jazz festival, has been axed from her job.

The jazz festival, staged every October bank holiday weekend since 1978, is one of the country’s top festivals, worth an estimated €45m to the regional economy. Ms Dunphy, who was appointed as festival director early last year, had a three-year rolling contract with Verve, The Live Agency, which manages a range of marketing and promotional initiatives for several companies including Diageo, the owners of Guinness, the sponsor of the jazz festival.

Ms Dunphy worked closely with Verve executives to programme last October’s event, which saw a return to more traditional jazz performances and an increased focus on bringing music to the streets. It is widely regarded as one of the most successful jazz festivals in the event’s 40-year history. In a statement last night, Ms Dunphy confirmed that Verve Marketing Ltd, who represent Diageo, have terminated her three-year rolling contract.

She said:

I have been left with no option but to place the circumstances of my termination in the hands of my solicitors. And in the interim I’d like to thank everyone for their overwhelming support.

Verve has declined to comment, or answer questions about why it terminated Ms Dunphy’s contract.

Diageo has also declined to comment in detail on the reason for Ms Dunphy’s departure, opting to confirm by statement only Ms Dunphy’s departure, and thanking her for her contribution.

A spokesperson said Diageo remains committed to the jazz festival. But New York-based Irish guitarist David O’Rourke has raised questions. In a post on Facebook, he said:

“I have a big band of the leading New York jazz musicians, along with some of Ireland and the UK’s leading players, plus special guests, holding dates for months now, based on an agreement made prior to last year’s festival.

“Something is off here, but I really hope Diageo/Guinness will keep their commitments to my musicians...”

In its statement on Thursday, Diageo said the Cork Jazz Festival Committee, in association with Guinness and the 80 venues that host the festival each year, are committed to delivering “a world-class event” again this year.