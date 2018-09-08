Fears for future of ambulance services in north Cork

By Joe Leogue

There are concerns for the provision of ambulance services in north Cork after it has emerged the number of ambulances serving Mallow has been cut from two to one.

The changes came into force in the past week, leading to criticisms that services in the area have been ‘cut back’.

The North Cork Advanced Paramedic Rapid Response Vehicle, based in Mallow, has been disbanded by the National Ambulance Service (NAS).

It was introduced following changes at Mallow General Hospital, including the closure of its Emergency Department.

Traditionally, Mallow is the administrative centre of north Cork for both local government and the health services.

Up until last week, Mallow was covered by an emergency ambulance and the Advanced Paramedic Rapid Response Vehicle — the latter of which has now been removed from the town.

Meanwhile, in Millstreet, a paramedic car will now be replaced by a Paramedic Emergency Ambulance.

The Millstreet ambulance service was withdrawn in 2012 and replaced by a Rapid Response Vehicle — a move that led to local complaints at the time. Mallow-based Labour TD Sean Sherlock accused Fine Gael politicians of failing to fight against the change to the service.

“This is a high-risk misadventure by the NAS that will severely impact on prehospital ambulance response times for emergencies. It’s a cutback no matter what way it’s spun and Fine Gael TDs and candidates are standing over this without any resistance,” Mr Sherlock said.

The Irish Examiner first contacted the HSE for comment on this matter on Friday, August 17. The HSE press office said it would respond the following Monday, August 19.

After further requests for comment, the press office issued the following statement yesterday, three weeks after our first enquiry:

“The National Ambulance Service now have an emergency ambulance 24/7 working from Millstreet and Mallow Ambulance Stations. The emergency ambulance at Mallow will be staffed by an advanced paramedic and a paramedic.”

Last year, this newspaper revealed more than a third of all vehicles that answered emergency calls to NAS in Cork county in 2016 were not based within the area where the emergency arose.

This newspaper revealed 59% of the vehicles that responded to emergency calls in the Millstreet region in 2016 were based in other stations outside the area.

Meanwhile, NAS staff who are members of the Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) have voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action over what the association claims is the HSE’s failure to negotiate with the group.

NAS staff were traditionally represented by Siptu. However, some 500 emergency medical technicians formed a new group which is associated with the PNA.

The HSE said the PNA did not have negotiating rights for this cohort, and so it has not engaged with the association on their behalf.

The executive has also refused to made payroll provisions so these staff members can have their union payments deducted from their wages.

PNA members in the National Ambulance Service this week voted by 98% in favour of industrial action, and the association said it will be writing to inform the HSE.