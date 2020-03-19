News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Fears for fishing livelihoods as demand for fresh product collapses

Fears for fishing livelihoods as demand for fresh product collapses
By Lorna Siggins
Thursday, March 19, 2020 - 06:31 PM

Public demand for canned rather than fresh fish during the Covid-19 crisis and restrictions on Irish seafood exports are contributing to a looming storm in the fishing sector, an Irish industry leader has warned.

Fishing representatives are due to hold a video-conference with Marine Minister Michael Creed tomorrow amid fears that fishing vessels may be forced to tie up in port due to lack of markets. EU fisheries ministers are also expected to hold a video-conference in the coming days.

READ MORE

‘Show some respect’: TD slams Limerick pubs that remain open despite Government advice

Killybegs Fishermen’s Organisation (KFO) chief executive Sean O’Donoghue said no one wants to see vessels tied up, but the domestic market for fresh fish is simply not big enough to sustain fleet costs.

“We may have to introduce a system of vessels rotating at sea, but compensation will also be required for those forced to remain in port,” he said. “The Irish seafood sector is export-led, and so it is severely affected by the fact that European and Asian fish markets are restricted or closing, and leading retailers like Tesco and Sainsburys in Britain have suspended their fresh fish counters.”

Access to sufficient cold storage could provide some relief for vessels fishing for prawns – one of Ireland’s staple export fisheries - he said.

READ MORE

Minister admits Covid-19 epidemic could push jobless numbers up to 500,000

A briefing document by two European industry organisations, Europeche and EAPO, which Mr O’Donoghue has forwarded to Mr Creed describes how the Irish nephrops (prawns), whitefish and brown crab fleets that rely heavily on exports to the Chinese, Italian, Spanish and French markets have seen “huge prices drops and market closures”.

“This is also the case for other species in many countries. This led to the fishing activity being suspended and the whole seafood industry sector is affected,” the documents says adding fleets face a drop to “about zero” of all sales to restaurants and food services.

Mr O’Donoghue said the public demand is for canned fish at present, with European canneries working hard to keep up supply. The European fishing industry organisations are seeking a number of measures, including ensuring vessels can carry more than 10% of their quota into next year.

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

More on this topic

Letter to the Editor: Each and every one of us has got a part to playLetter to the Editor: Each and every one of us has got a part to play

Letter to the Editor: Mandatory isolation is an absolute requirementLetter to the Editor: Mandatory isolation is an absolute requirement

#CoronavirusSolidarity diary: Cork businessman donates warehouse of stock#CoronavirusSolidarity diary: Cork businessman donates warehouse of stock

Irish truckers call to relax EU rules to smooth supply chains during Covid-19 crisisIrish truckers call to relax EU rules to smooth supply chains during Covid-19 crisis


TOPIC: Coronavirus