Fears for derelict Iveagh Markets as council reveals it doesn't have €13m to make it safe

Dublin City Council has been told that more than €13m is needed to make the historic Iveagh Markets safe.

Conservation architects have branded the area unsafe and in an advanced state of dereliction.

The site of the Edwardian Markets in the Liberties has been described as one of the most significant buildings ever constructed in the capital that is a central part of the Guinness legacy.

According to today's Irish Times, experts have told the council €13m would be needed to cover essential repairs.

However, the council’s head of planning said the local authority did not have the funds in its budget for this work.

A previous planning permission to develop the site expired back in 2017.

It is believed Temple Bar Hotelier Martin Keane will be in a position to make a fresh application for a €100m development of the market and surrounding area within the next two months.