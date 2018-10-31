FBI seek surrender of man, 79, who they allege has been “producing child pornography for decades”

Ruaidhrí Giblin

A man the FBI claim has been “producing child pornography for decades” has appeared before the High Court in Dublin.

The 79-year-old man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, is wanted to face trial in New York on charges related to the sexual exploitation and transportation of a minor as well as two counts of possessing child pornography.

The FBI claim that for at least thirty years, the US-Irish citizen participated in the production and possession and sale of child pornography, which involved himself engaging in sexually explicit conduct with minor children under the age of 18.

It is alleged that he would film, record and or photograph himself and others engaged in sexually explicit conduct with minors as well as minors performing sexually explicit conduct on themselves.

It is alleged that he created the material in the US and abroad, that he “maintained a collection” of the child pornography that he created and that he sold copies of the child pornography that he produced.

Opposing his surrender today, the man’s barrister, Kieran Kelly BL, told the High Court that extradition should be refused due to his client's age and combined medical difficulties.

Listing more than a dozen medical conditions, Mr Kelly said it was unlikely anybody had appeared before the extradition court previously with all of his client’s conditions simultaneously. He added that custody in America would amount to inhumane and degrading treatment on account of his client’s ill health.

Mr Kelly said his client was “concerned about the degree to which he has been pursued in this case”. He said there had been “plans afoot” to deport him before a provisional arrest warrant was issued and before it was established that he held Irish citizenship.

He said his client wanted to be tried in Ireland for the alleged offences.

Ms Justice Aileen Donnelly said she would reserve judgment and deliver it on December 3 next. The man was remanded in continuing custody until that date.