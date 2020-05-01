FBD issues €35 One4all card as rebate to each of its motor insurance customers

An insurance company has issued vouchers worth €35 for its motor insurance customers as it expects to make savings during the Covid-19 pandemic.

FBD Insurance expects to make savings because of the travel restrictions imposed during the crisis.

They have issued a €35 One4all gift card to all insurance customers who hold an FBD standard private car, commercial van or jeep policy as of March 31, 2020.

Customers will get their gift card in the post over the coming weeks and there is no need for further action on their part.

They said: "Using One4all cards is the fastest and most efficient method to provide rebates for such a large number of customers.

"One4all gift cards can be used at over 8,500 shops nationwide, online and to support 29 charities during this challenging period.

"FBD will review our refund policy if extended Covid-19 restrictions on movement result in sustained lower road usage and claims frequency through the summer period.

John Cahalan, Chief Commercial Officer of FBD, said issuing the One4all gift card means customers can support local charities, businesses and services where help is most needed.

He said: "This measure will see FBD Insurance return €7m back to our loyal customers.”

FBD is open for business and can be contacted at their local branch, or at their sales centre on 01 7617 617 or online.