News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

FBD Insurance pulls sponsorship with Kilkenny Greyhound Stadium

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, July 03, 2019 - 08:28 AM

A second company has withdrawn its sponsorship of greyhound races.

FBD Insurance says it will not renew its sponsorship arrangement with Kilkenny Greyhound Stadium following an RTÉ documentary.

The programme revealed almost 6,000 dogs are killed each year as they are not fast enough to race.

It follows yesterday's announcement by Barry's Tea that they will no longer sponsor an annual race in Curraheen Park in Cork.

In a statement issued on Twitter, Barry’s Tea said it was “saddened and horrified” by concerns raised in the show over the treatment of dogs within the industry.

“Our reflection, we have decided to withdraw our local sponsorship of the annual race in Curraheen Park, Cork.”

Boylesports who are also a sponsor of the industry have expressed concern over the practices that were highlighted on the documentary.

READ MORE

Housing costs drive Living Wage to €12.30 per hour

More on this topic

Sainsbury’s sees sales tumble further amid ‘tough’ supermarket environment

Chileans and Argentines marvel at total solar eclipse

ESB to begin roll out smart electricity meters by end of year

Former Chrysler and Ford executive Lee Iacocca dies aged 94

More in this Section

Kevin Sheehy's partner: ‘Our girl will know how much you love her’

RCSI’s light probe could revolutionise cancer treatment

Scale of prison officer injuries emerges following new recording system

Minister Shane Ross gets new press advisor


Lifestyle

Cycling shorts: The latest fashion trend for men

Pushing the boat out for Whiddy Island’s future

GameTech: Plumb the depths of adventure

Jennifer Rock, the Skin Nerd, picks her best dupes of her favourite celebrities.

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 29, 2019

    • 7
    • 12
    • 35
    • 40
    • 44
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »