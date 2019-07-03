FBD Insurance pulls sponsorship with Kilkenny Greyhound Stadium

A second company has withdrawn its sponsorship of greyhound races.

FBD Insurance says it will not renew its sponsorship arrangement with Kilkenny Greyhound Stadium following an RTÉ documentary.

The programme revealed almost 6,000 dogs are killed each year as they are not fast enough to race.

It follows yesterday's announcement by Barry's Tea that they will no longer sponsor an annual race in Curraheen Park in Cork.

In a statement issued on Twitter, Barry’s Tea said it was “saddened and horrified” by concerns raised in the show over the treatment of dogs within the industry.

“Our reflection, we have decided to withdraw our local sponsorship of the annual race in Curraheen Park, Cork.”

Boylesports who are also a sponsor of the industry have expressed concern over the practices that were highlighted on the documentary.