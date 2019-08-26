Father-to-be appeals for help tracking down the 'bastards' who smashed his car in hit-and-run

A father-to-be has appealed for help tracking down the “bastards” who may have written off his car in a suspected hit-and-run smash just days before his partner is due to give birth to their first child.

Alex, a member of the Defence Forces Army Band based at Collins Barracks in Cork, said he and his partner, Sarah, who live in the Old Youghal Road area of the city, have now been left without a car for the hospital journey just days before her due date.

“My partner is 39 weeks pregnant. We’ve now been left without a car to do the hospital run in. I’m absolutely devastated about the car but at least my partner and the baby are safe. Hopefully we can catch the bastards,” he said.

He made his comments yesterday after gardaí knocked on their door early yesterday morning to alert them to the damage.

They had parked their car, which has a resident’s parking permit, on the roadside close to their home overnight on Saturday.

But they were woken by gardaí at around 9.30am on Sunday to see the entire front left side of the vehicle extensively damaged. The front left axle appears to have been snapped at right angles. There are fears the vehicle is a write-off.

It is believed their Hyundai ix20 was struck by a vehicle driving eastbound along the Old Youghal Rd sometime between 2.30am and 9.30am yesterday.

The force of the impact shunted their car up onto the footpath and into a car parked behind it, damaging it too.

The stress of the entire incident resulted in Sarah being taken to Cork University Maternity Hospital later amid concerns for her blood pressure. But after a few hours of monitoring, she and her baby were given the all-clear.

“My partner and baby are fine but it was trauma we didn’t need,” Alex told The Opinion Line on Cork’s 96FM.

My partner is a Cork native and has lived on the northside all her life and nothing like this has ever happened to her or her family.

Sarah’s sister, Amy, told the Irish Examiner, that family members have rallied round and she has loaned her car to the couple who face an anxious wait over the coming days.

And she said they have been heartened by the offers of help and support, including one from a car hire company, which has offered them a car until the baby is born, and a legal firm which has offered to handle the various insurance issues.

But she appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have been driving in the area and who has dash-cam footage, or who may have CCTV footage from the area and who may be able to help, to contact gardaí.

Meanwhile, gardaí are investigating a number of criminal damage incidents that occurred in the Uam Var Drive, Donscourt, and Woodbrook Grove areas of Bishopstown on the southside of the city on Saturday.

A number of cars suffered damage to their wing-mirrors.

“No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing,” a spokesman said.

Gardaí are also investigating after two arson attacks on a playground in Ballincollig over the weekend.

In the second incident, firefighters and gardaí were called to the pocket-park near the town’s health centre around 10pm on Sunday after a seat in the playground was torched.