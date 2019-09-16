News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Father-of-two who allegedly threw bag of heroin out window charged in connection with drug and gun seizure

Father-of-two who allegedly threw bag of heroin out window charged in connection with drug and gun seizure
File photo
By Tom Tuite
Monday, September 16, 2019 - 02:38 PM

A 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with a firearms and drug seizure in Dublin after he allegedly threw a bag of heroin out of his apartment window.

Gardaí discovered two guns along with heroin and cannabis plants during a search at Palmerston Hall, Dominick Street, D7, at around 5pm on Thursday evening.

They raided the apartment after a strong smell of cannabis was noticed on the street outside, a court heard.

Two men were arrested and detained at Mountjoy Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Father-of-two, Lewis Davis with an address at the Palmerston Hall was brought to appear before Judge Bryan Smyth at Dublin District Court today. His bail was set at €650

He was charged with possessing heroin and having it for the sale or supply, at his apartment and he could face further charges in relation to guns and cannabis allegedly found in his home.

Garda Caroline Purcell told Judge Smyth the accused made no reply when charged. Objecting to bail, she cited the seriousness of the case.

She told Judge Smyth surveillance was carried out after gardaí detected “a strong smell of cannabis from the property”. Garda Purcell said it grew stronger when the window was opened.

A warrant was obtained, she said.

The court heard the door to his home was breached and when gardaí entered the accused was observed standing at a window with a blue wash bag which was discarded out a back window.

Garda Purcell told the court it contained three ounces of heroin, with an estimated value of €15,000.

Gardaí recovered six cannabis plants, each valued €800, along with “drug paraphernalia” which included a vacuum packing machine.

She alleged the apartment was being used to prepare cannabis and heroin for sale.

Garda Purcell said a rifle and a pistol, as well as ammunition, were also found in the property. They have yet to be analysed by the Garda ballistics section.

A number of phones were also seized, she said.

Garda Purcell told the court it was likely that further charges will be brought in relation to the cannabis and the firearms.

Pleading for bail, Michael Kelleher said his client risked losing his home if he went into custody. The solicitor said Mr Davis had spent eight or nine years in the homeless system. Last December he got accommodation which was a “game-changer” for him.

READ MORE

Gardaí assisting PSNI in Belfast murder probe

The solicitor told Judge Smyth Mr Davis had fragile mental health over the years and was dealing with depression.

His client did not have a passport and since reaching adulthood he has not left the jurisdiction, Mr Kelleher said. He also has two children and was supported in court by a brother and a sister who were willing to club together to stand bail and to support him.

Judge Smyth set bail in his own bond of €500 but required an independent surety of €6,000 of which half must be lodged. Mr Davis, who has not yet indicated how he will plead, was remanded in custody with consent to bail to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Friday.

Once it is taken up he must sign on daily at his local Garda station, notify gardaí of any change of address and remain contactable by phone.

A 32-year-old man, who was also arrested was released by gardaí on Saturday and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

More on this topic

Ronan Ryan and Pamela Flood were unaware of insolvency option when they signed deal to return home to Tanager, court hearsRonan Ryan and Pamela Flood were unaware of insolvency option when they signed deal to return home to Tanager, court hears

Suspect held after major manhunt faces 10 chargesSuspect held after major manhunt faces 10 charges

Soccer club’s petition grantedSoccer club’s petition granted

Accused ‘turned up’ in garden of ex in early hoursAccused ‘turned up’ in garden of ex in early hours


courtdrugsgunsTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Stephen Teap believes CervicalCheck recommendations will be implemented - eventuallyStephen Teap believes CervicalCheck recommendations will be implemented - eventually

Distrust of processors still a big problem, farmers' group saysDistrust of processors still a big problem, farmers' group says

Over 500 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitalsOver 500 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals

People who get concussed still affected a year later, study revealsPeople who get concussed still affected a year later, study reveals


Lifestyle

I’m giggling but also it is tinged with tension. I peep out from behind the large sycamore. They are three trees away.Opening Lines: I’m just a bearded wheezing giggly man on the ground

I did my Leaving Cert in June and have just started college this week, so my school experience is extremely fresh in my memory. I went to Davis College in Mallow and it was a fantastic experience. I was the loud obnoxious child at the back of the classroom from day one. I had to (and still do, by the way) have an opinion on everything.Stand up and be counted : The Young Offender's Demi Isaac Oviawe on college and school life

When I was in secondary school I started working part-time as a waitress and I suppose I caught the hospitality bug back then.You've been served: General manager at Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa Caitriona O’Keeffe

That an American study has found straight women prefer dad bods (“an untoned and slightly plump male physique, especially one that is considered attractive”) to six packs and hard shiny abs comes as no great surprise.Outside the Box: Tone down guys, us girls don’t mind moobs

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 14, 2019

  • 16
  • 21
  • 24
  • 30
  • 31
  • 43
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »