Father of toddler seriously injured in Cork hit-and-run speaks out; Gardai appeal for driver to come forward

The father of a toddler who was left with serious injuries in a hit-and-run incident has expressed his thanks to paramedics and neighbours "who went above and beyond" the call of duty following the accident.

Paul Higgins and his wife Aishling Sexton are currently at the bedside of their son at Temple Street Hospital in Dublin. He is in an induced coma.

Zac incurred serious injuries when he ran onto the road while playing with a ball near Castle Meadows on the Skehard Road in Mahon in Cork city at about 4pm yesterday.

He was hit by a blue Mazda 6 which left the scene.

In a Facebook post his father, Paul, thanked all those who had rushed to their assistance over the last twenty-four hours.

"I would like to thank everyone who sent well wishes today. After the longest four hours in the CUH our little warrior hit the road to Dublin by ambulance. He will love that when he wakes to hear it. He arrived at Temple Street Hospital straight for CT scan which showed good results so far.

"To see your child that way is the worst feeling I ever had in my life today. Special thanks to all our friends in Castlemeadows who went above and beyond."





Meanwhile, gardaí investigating the hit-and-run say that have recovered a blue saloon car believed to have been involved in his incident.

"The car was recovered approximately 1km from the scene of the collision," said a garda statement.

They added that the injured boy is described as critical but stable at Temple Street Children’s University Hospital in Dublin.

"No arrests have been made and investigating Gardaí are continuing to appeal for information," said the statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda

Station 021 4522000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

- Additional reporting by Kevin O'Neill

Update 9.45am: Former Lord Mayor calls for people with information on 'horrific' Cork hit-and-run to come forward

A former Lord Mayor of Cork has described as "horrific" a hit and run incident in which a toddler was seriously injured whilst appealing to the driver to turn himself in.

The young boy incurred the injuries when he ran onto the road while playing with a ball near Castle Meadows on the Skehard Road in Mahon in Cork city at about 4pm yesterday.

He was hit by a blue Mazda 6 which left the scene.

Cllr Chris O'Leary has appealed to the driver or witnesses to the accident to contact gardaí.

"My support goes out to the family whom I know. I would ask people to come forward. I think the people involved in it should give themselves in to be honest. And I would also say to people if you have information, footage on your dashcam or on your phone please give that to the gardaí.

Chris O'Leary

"The gardai have been trying to piece together what happened and how it happened and I would encourage the individual who was driving to come forward. There was no caution from the driver who just left him there."

The youngster is currently in an induced coma. His collarbone is broken and other bones are cracked and damaged. It is understood he will survive the incident but there is a long road to recovery.

The toddler was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital. He was subsequently transferred to Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin where he is in a serious condition.

Cllr O'Leary, says the family of the young boy are hugely thankful for the quick response of the emergency services and the support of their neighbours and friends.

Cllr O'Leary added that the parents of the young boy are "appalled" that somebody would knock a child down and not "man up" and hand themselves in.

Gardaí later found a blue car matching the description of the vehicle involved abandoned in nearby Ballinure. The vehicle will be forensically examined to see if it was linked to the accident.

Door to door enquiries are being conducted in the locality and relevant CCTV footage will be checked if available.

Superintendent Colm O'Sullivan said, " blue saloon car, that we believe may have involved in the incident, was located close to the scene and has been seized for technical examination.

"We believe there may have been a number of people in the car at the time of the incident and would appeal for the driver and passengers to come forward.

"Likewise, anyone with information or who may have dash cam footage or who may have been in the area at the time, I am asking them to contact us at Anglesea Street garda station."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anglesea Street garda station on 021-4522000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111.

Cork gardaí appeal for information after 3-year-old seriously injured in hit-and-run

Earlier: Gardaí are appealing for information after a toddler was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Cork City.

The three-year-old boy was struck by a car which failed to stop at Castle Meadows off Skehard Road shortly before 4pm yesterday.

The young boy was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital, where his condition is understood to be serious.

Gardaí at Anglesea Street are anxious to speak to motorists with dash cams who were driving in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021-4522000 or the Garda Confidential Line (1800) 666111.