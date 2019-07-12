News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Father of Santina Cawley stands by daughter's coffin throughout funeral Mass

The remains of Santina Cawley being removed from O'Connor's Funeral Home on Thursday.
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, July 12, 2019 - 11:52 AM

Santina Cawley's father stood with his daughter's coffin throughout her funeral Mass this morning.

The two-year-old will be laid to rest this afternoon in St Catherine's cemetery in Kilcully after the service at the North Cathedral in Cork.

The toddler died last Friday after she was found with serious injuries at an apartment on the Boreenmana road.

A murder inquiry is ongoing.

Celebrant Fr Oscar O'Leary said Santina was her mother's angel.

"She says of Santina 'she was my angel...She always made me smile and laugh. She always knew what she wanted and she was very fond of Teletubbies'."

On Wednesday, gardaí investigating the murder renewed their appeal for information.

They are looking to speak to anyone who was in the Elderwood Estate area or Boreenmanna Road areas between 1am and 5.30am on Friday morning to come forward.

They are particularly keen to speak with anyone who has dashcam or mobile phone footage from the area at those times.

A woman in her 30s was arrested as part of the investigation. She has since been released without charge.

