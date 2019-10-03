Father of homeless family who drove across garage forecourt without insurance allowed by judge to take driving test

The father in a homeless family-of-seven has been given time to pass his driving test after admitting to driving without insurance as he moved a newly-bought car from one side of a petrol station forecourt to another.

Jason O'Donoghue and his partner, Emma O'Driscoll, appeared before Bandon District Court in relation to the incident on December 5 last, with Judge James McNulty hearing that Jason, 25, had just bought a car in the forecourt of a garage and had driven it to the petrol pumps when gardaí on patrol noted there were no documents in the windscreen.

The couple, who have five children, had previously been involved in a wrangle with Cork County Council over their mobile home in Fermoy in north Cork and Mr O'Donoghue said the family have been homeless and were moving between different hotels.

Mr O'Donoghue said the family needed to be able to drive, even though he faces a possible disqualification as a learner driver for having too many penalty points as a result of the incident last December.

Garda Michael Dunne said at 7pm on December 5 last he was on patrol in Bandon when he observed Jason O'Donoghue driving a car which had no documents in the windscreen. Mr O'Donoghue admitted he didn't have any, and so was uninsured and had no L plates displayed and was driving unaccompanied.

He pleaded guilty but his solicitor, Eamonn Fleming, said that Mr O'Donoghue had just bought the car at the garage forecourt in Bandon and only drove it to the pumps to put fuel in it. He said Mr O'Donoghue's father had been travelling to Bandon to tow the vehicle home.

Mr O'Donoghue had five previous convictions and Mr Fleming said the car had been driven to Bandon by Ms O'Driscoll, 23, who was was not insured at the time.

Judge McNulty heard that at the time of the offence she had 30 previous convictions, none for road traffic, and that since the offence she has a further 17 convictions, all road traffic offences including four for driving with no insurance.

The Judge queried why Mr O'Donoghue was putting fuel in the car if it was being towed but accepted that the defendant has been taking lessons to pass his driving test, which is imminent.

A conviction would put him into disqualification territory as a learner driver. Judge McNulty deferred conviction until January 16 next, adding that this will give Mr O'Donoghue "time and space".

As for Ms O'Driscoll, she pleaded guilty to the charges against her arising on the same December day of driving with no driving licence or insurance. She is currently disqualified from driving but was not at the time of the offence.

The couple have an address at Kilcrumper, Fermoy and the youngest of their five children is four months old.

Judge McNulty said he would disregard the convictions since the date of this offence and added that while she would normally be fined €500, because of the family's "dire financial circumstances", he would fine her €100 for the no insurance charge and another €100 for having no driving licence, giving her six months to pay.

The family had previously been living in a mobile home at the centre of a stand-off with residents of the Beechfield housing estate in Fermoy before being ordered in June of last year by Judge Brian O’Callaghan to remove it.