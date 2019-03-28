Father of hit-and-run toddler ‘blown away’ by public support

The father of a toddler who was left with serious injuries after a hit-and-run in Cork has said that he is “absolutely blown away” by the support from friends and family.

Zac Higgins, 2, suffered a broken collarbone and shoulder blade, as well as a bleed to the brain after being struck by a car while playing at about 3.50pm on Monday in Castle Meadows estate on the Skehard Road in Mahon.

He required plastic surgery on his hand and is in an induced coma in Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin.

He was hit by a blue Mazda 6, which failed to stop.

The car was recovered at Ballinure GAA pitches, about 1km from the scene of the accident.

A teenage suspect, who was arrested in connection with the hit-and-run, was released from Garda custody in the early hours of yesterday morning.

A file will now be prepared for the information of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

It is understood that two others contacted gardaí in relation to the incident.

Zac’s father Paul and mother Aishling have travelled to Dublin to be by their son’s side.

His siblings Max, 7, and Belle, 4, are staying with relatives.

Paul said they are “absolutely blown away” by the response from friends and family, as well as the support from people they don’t know who have reached out via social media.

A Facebook post that was shared by Paul on Monday night has now been liked by almost 4,000 people, with over 1,300 comments.

He described their time at Temple Street as “emotional” and said that there had been “one or two setbacks”.

“Reading all [the] well wishes coming in on [my] phone has helped us through the most difficult time of our lives,” Paul stated on Twitter.

He had previously described the accident as “the worst feeling I ever had in my life”.

Anyone with information or who may have dash cam footage from around Skehard Road on Monday is asked to contact Anglesea St Garda Station 021 4522000 the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.