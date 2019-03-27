Father of Cork toddler injured in hit-and-run 'absolutely blown away' by support

The father of a toddler who was left with serious injuries after a hit-and-run in Cork has said that he is 'absolutely blown away' by the support of friends and family.

2-year-old Zac Higgins suffered a broken collarbone and shoulder blade, and a bleed to the brain after being struck by a car while playing at about 3.50pm on Monday in Castle Meadows estate on the Skehard Road in Mahon.

He required plastic surgery on his hand and is in an induced coma in Temple Street Children's Hospital in Dublin.

He was hit by a blue Mazda 6, which failed to stop. The car was recovered at Ballinure GAA pitches, about 1km from the scene of the accident.

The teenager arrested in connection with the hit-and-run was released from Garda custody in the early hours of this morning.

A file will now be prepared for the information of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The teen was arrested at 2pm yesterday and quizzed overnight at the Bridewell Garda Station.

Zac's father Paul and mother Aishling have travelled to Dublin to be by Zac's side. His siblings Max (7) and Belle (4) are staying with relatives.

Paul said that they are 'absolutely blown away' by the response from friends and family, as well as the support from people they don't know who have reached out via social media.

A Facebook post shared by Paul on Monday night has now been liked by almost 4,000 people and has received more than 1,300 comments.

He described the day at Temple Street as 'emotional' and said that there had been 'one or two set backs.'

"Reading all [the] well wishes coming in on [my] phone has helped us through the most difficult time of our lives," Paul said on Twitter.

He had previously described the accident as 'the worst feeling I ever had in my life.'

Anyone with information or who may have dash cam footage is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station 021 4522000 the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.