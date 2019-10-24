Father loses discrimination case over school's refusal to allow diabetic daughter go to soccer blitz without insulin pen

A father has failed in a discrimination action against a primary school over its refusal to allow his daughter, who is a diabetic, attend a soccer blitz as she didn't have a spare insulin pen.

In the case before the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC), the girl’s father claimed that his daughter was discriminated against on the grounds of her disability in respect of her exclusion from the event by the national school under the Equal Status Act.

However, WRC Adjudication Officer, Joe Donnelly has found that the girl was not discriminated in not attending the school soccer blitz a number of miles from the school with her school friends on January 24 last.

In his ruling, Mr Donnelly found that the school acted in the best interests of the pupil concerning decisions made in the matter and that the actions taken by the school were reasonably necessary.

The school employed well known legal firm, Mason Hayes and Curran Solicitors to help it fight the case while the father represented himself.

In its defence, the school told the WRC that the child’s disability of diabetes could result in harm to herself or others.

The school stated that because of the concern in relation to the child’s health and safety, it was appropriate and reasonable to insist that a spare insulin pen was available to be taken on the trip.

The school said that this was due to the circumstances where the event was off-site, involved physical activity, necessitated a bus trip and could have been subject to delays.

The school also submitted that another pupil of the school who had the same disability as the child in question did provide the school with a spare insulin pen.

The school further said that the potential liability for the school had to be considered should any incident arise in relation to a student attending an outside event organised by the school.

The school denied discrimination and stated that the requirement to have a pen had been made known to the pupil.

The school said that the child was informed on January 17 that the school now required that a spare insulin pen be provided, and on January 21 a note to this effect was written in the child’s homework notebook.

The father said that he didn’t see the note. The Special Needs Assistant (SNA) for the girl also phoned the father concerning the need for the spare insulin pen, but the father told the WRC that he does not recall being told that his daughter would not be allowed go on the school trip the following day if no spare pen was supplied.

According to the School Principal, there was a change in the medication regime applicable to the child which was notified to the school at the commencement of the new school term in January 2019.

According to Mr Donnelly, this change required the child to administer insulin by injection every lunchtime before eating whereas previously there was no insulin administered during the school day.

In his findings, Mr Donnelly said that it is accepted that the pupil had a disability and that her exclusion from the event organised by the school was linked to that disability.

He said: “I believe therefore that a prima facie case in relation to discrimination on the ground of disability has been established.”

However, Mr Donnelly stated that he could not accept the father’s contention that no prior notice was received in regard to the crucial requirement to supply a spare pen.

Mr Donnelly found that the school did not discriminate against the complainant’s daughter with regard to her disability or that she was treated unlawfully in the provision of goods or services.