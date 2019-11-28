News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Father jailed for Christmas sex assault

Father jailed for Christmas sex assault
By Liam Heylin
Thursday, November 28, 2019 - 05:30 AM

A Christmas Day sex assault by a 51-year-old on his own 19-year-old daughter at the family home in Co Cork saw him sentenced to two years in prison yesterday.

The young woman said in her victim impact statement in relation to the sexual assault when her father came into her bedroom at 3am on December 25, 2017: “If you can’t trust your dad, who can you trust?”. She said she would not have gotten through it without the amazing support of her family.

“It should never have happened — taken advantage of in my own home, in my own bedroom by my own father. That sentence is hard to take in. I felt worthless, I had to overcome a lot of fears. I feel like I lost my innocence. You (the accused) can deny it all you want, but we both know the truth,” she stated.

Judge Brian O’Callaghan sentenced the man at Cork Circuit Criminal Court for what he described as a total breach of trust.

The sentence was backdated to May 24, the date on which he was found guilty by a jury after a four-day trial.

Defence barrister Mark Lynam said the accused continued to protest his innocence, but accepted the jury had found him guilty.

Neither party can be identified because of the familial connection.

A jury of eight men and four women took over four hours to deliver a majority 10-2 guilty verdict.

The complainant said her father got into her bed at the time of the disputed incident and she said he put his hand on her vagina.

Judge O’Callaghan said: “This court is impressed by the strength of this young lady’s character. Testimonials show he (the defendant) is otherwise of good character, but it should be said that she too is a person of good character.

“Why it happened we don’t really know. It was an isolated incident. As is clear from the probation report it is very hard to understand. The defendant continues to deny the incident took place while accepting the verdict of the jury.

“How or why will never be reached until another door is opened by the defendant himself.

“The aggravating factors are obvious — the young lady in her own bed at home during a very special holiday period. This was invaded by one of those persons she would expect to trust the most — her dad — and her privacy was invaded in the most serious manner.”

READ MORE

'There was blood everywhere': Court hears harrowing detail of fatal Mitchelstown pub attack

More on this topic

Garda tells trial accused was 'aggressive' on night of attempted murder; witness breaks down during questioningGarda tells trial accused was 'aggressive' on night of attempted murder; witness breaks down during questioning

'There was blood everywhere': Court hears harrowing detail of fatal Mitchelstown pub attack 'There was blood everywhere': Court hears harrowing detail of fatal Mitchelstown pub attack

Man loses appeal over family home possession orderMan loses appeal over family home possession order

Sligo woman jailed for trying to cover up for brother by staging suicide of talented musicianSligo woman jailed for trying to cover up for brother by staging suicide of talented musician


TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Garda Commissioner ‘concerned’ about right-wing extremism in IrelandGarda Commissioner ‘concerned’ about right-wing extremism in Ireland

Garda chief: Lunney case shows rule of law is being upheld in border regionGarda chief: Lunney case shows rule of law is being upheld in border region

Referral of FAI audit to gardaí 'appropriate and proper' - Fergus O'DowdReferral of FAI audit to gardaí 'appropriate and proper' - Fergus O'Dowd

Fire officer's unannounced visit forces Limerick hospital to transfer patients from 'unsafe' Emergency DepartmentFire officer's unannounced visit forces Limerick hospital to transfer patients from 'unsafe' Emergency Department


Lifestyle

Joan Diver is the drummer and vocalist with Donegal all-sister Celtic pop band Screaming Orphans. They play Cyprus Ave in Cork on Sunday with Leo Moran (Saw Doctors) and Padraig Stevens.A Question of Taste: Joan Diver, drummer with Screaming Orphans

JONATHAN Pryce has not slept. He is fresh off a plane from New York, where he is appearing in a play on Broadway, and is due to fly back to perform again the following day.‘Daddy, are you the pope?’: Jonathan Pryce tipped for Oscar nomination playing Pope Francis

As they get ready to play Dingle, Editors tell Ed Power of a near encounter with Michael Jackson in Ireland, and why they’ve outlasted so many of their peersGoing the distance: Editors talk about their long career ahead of Other Voices appearance

My daughter was bullied this time last year. Her friendship group turned on her after she had an argument with one of the main girls. It was very difficult to watch, as a parent, and my husband and I were very worried about her. They isolated her and said very hurtful things on social media about her.I’m worried my daughter is being bullied again

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »