Father Gavin to become fourth bishop appointed by the Vatican to join Diocese of Cork and Ross

Father Fintan Gavin, 53, will become the fourth bishop to be appointed by the Vatican to join the Diocese of Cork and Ross, since it was formed in 1958.

A noted canon lawyer, he is a member of the Case Management Committee of the National Board for Safeguarding of Children in the Catholic Church in Ireland.

Bishop-elect Gavin was born in Dublin on January 1, 1966 and is the second eldest of seven brothers and sisters. His family roots are in Marino, on Dublin's northside.

Prior to his seminary formation in Clonliffe College, Dublin, Bishop-elect Gavin had begun training as a residential social worker in Our Lady’s Hostel, Eccles Street, Dublin, from September 1983 – August 1984.

In 1990 he was ordained to the Diaconate by the former Archbishop of Dublin, Archbishop Desmond Connell, and was ordained to serve as a priest of the Archdiocese by Bishop Éamonn Walsh, Auxiliary Bishop of Dublin. He was appointed to the Saint Vincent de Paul Parish Church in Marino in June 1991.

Up to his appointment to the Diocese of Cork and Ross, Bishop-elect Gavin was chancellor in the Archdiocese of Dublin and parish chaplain in Ballymun Road parish and the grouping parishes of Iona Road, Drumcondra, Glasnevin, Ballymun Road and Ballygall, Dublin.

He was also chaplain to the Italian speaking community in the Dublin Archdiocese and chaplain to the annual Dublin Diocesan Children’s Pilgrimage to Lourdes.

While serving in the inner city parish of Saint Andrews, Westland Row, Dublin, Bishop elect Gavin collaborated in the ‘Second Chance Saturday’, offering an invitation and an encouragement to people who had drifted from the Church to give their faith a second change, reaching out through street ministry and offering social time and hospitality.

He led groups of young people to International World Youth Days in Madrid, Rio de Janeiro and Krakow and has participated as a chaplain to the Dublin Diocesan Children’s Pilgrimage to Lourdes each year during Easter Week.

Recently he worked with the Music Director to develop the Gospel Choir in Our Lady of Victories Parish, Ballymun Road in Dublin. The choir was chosen to lead the liturgical singing during the meeting of Pope Francis with engaged and newly married couples at the Pro Cathedral during the World Meeting of Families last August.

He is fluent in Italian and Spanish and enjoys walking, cooking - especially vegetarian - and gardening.