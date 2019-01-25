Father confronted garda accused of abuse

The father of a girl who allegedly was sexually assaulted by a relative more than two years ago has spoken in court about confronting the alleged assailant the following day outside the latter’s home.

A garda is on trial before the Circuit Criminal Court on a single charge of sexually assaulting a then 10-year-old girl in the early hours of November 27, 2016, following a family gathering.

The girl is alleged to have been assaulted while she was in a bedroom of the accused’s home during an overnight visit by her mother and herself to the house.

The defendant denies the charge. He cannot be named to protect the identity of the girl.

The court heard he had been with his wife, his parents-in-law, and sister-in-law — the complainant’s mother — in the pub on the night before the alleged incident and returned home slightly earlier than the others so a babysitter could go home.

In evidence yesterday, the alleged injured party’s father said he received a call from his wife on the morning of Sunday, November 27, 2016, and, during the conversation, he became aware of an allegation made by their daughter against the defendant in this case.

He decided to drive to the defendant’s house and another brother-in-law and sister-in-law travelled with him. The accused’s wife answered the door and after they told her they had to speak to the accused, she said: ‘What’s wrong?’

They then saw the accused, who had come outside the front door.

The witness said he told the accused his daughter had said “that you touched her inappropriately”.

The accused replied: “Oh God, no [name of witness]... No,” and shook his head.

When asked under cross-examination whether he was inside the house when he spoke to the accused, the witness said: “All I can remember is being outside the front door and confronting [the accused].”

His other brother-in-law, who had travelled to the house with him, then asked the accused to be honest, and the accused said he did not do anything to the girl.

Earlier, the accused’s wife agreed under questioning that she was “shocked and numb” when she was told of the allegation against her husband. Her husband repeatedly denied doing anything wrong when she had a conversation with him that day in the house.

The accused himself told GSOC investigators in interviews in January 2017, after he was arrested by appointment, that the allegations were “all lies”.

He had returned home from the pub to allow the babysitter go home, he said, and then realised his niece was in his bed instead of his son’s room where she was supposed to be. When she asked if she could stay there, he said she could and pulled the covers over her. They spoke about Christmas presents, he told investigators, and went downstairs together when they heard the others return from the pub.

“I wouldn’t harm a hair on her head,” he said in interviews.

He said he had had an “excellent relationship” with the girl.

“This has destroyed me,” he told investigators in a separate interview.

The trial continues today.