Father and three sons accused of violent disorder

By Liam Heylin

A father and three sons were served with books of evidence yesterday in a case where they were accused of engaging in a violent disorder in the car park of a pub.

Inspector Adrian Gamble confirmed service of the books of evidence on all four defendants at Cork District Court yesterday.

Michael Kiely Sr, aged 47, Michael Kiely Jr, aged 24, Thomas Kiely, aged 26, and Johnny Kiely, aged 19, all face the same charge.

It states that on July 2, 2017, at The Fox and Hounds car park on Banduff Road, Cork, each defendant, in the presence of the others, used or threatened to use unlawful violence and that such conduct, taken together, was such as would cause a person of reasonable firmness to fear for his or another person’s safety.

All four defendants reside at Ballynoe, White’s Cross, Cork, and are required to sign on once a week at Mayfield garda station as a condition of their bail.

Donal Daly, solicitor, represented all four defendants and said there was no application for free legal aid.

On the application of Insp Gamble at Cork District Court, Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward for trial at the sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on October 22.

No details of the case were given in court yesterday. It will now be a matter for a date to be set at Cork Circuit Criminal Court for a trial by judge and jury of the case.

The judge notified the parties that they were required to notify the prosecution of the identity of any witnesses they might call if relying on an alibi defence.