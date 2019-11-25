Father abused daughter while she was in counselling

A teenager who attempted suicide spoke to her father when she was in counselling afterwards, but yesterday he faced sentencing for sexually assaulting her during this time.

Detective Garda Fionnuala Whelan testified at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that the single incident of sexual assault occurred on September 19, 2010, when the injured party was 19 years old.

“It happened when she was getting counselling after an intentional overdose at the age of 18,” said Det Gda Whelan.

“Her father ended up in a close relationship with her. He was the only one she could speak to at this time.

They were alone in a shed at the back of the family home when he embraced her and held her in his arms. She could smell alcohol from his breath but she did not believe he was drunk.

“He put his hands down the back of her pyjama resting his hands on her bottom against her skin, looking straight at her and talking to her.

“It went on for two to three minutes. He moved his hand around to her vagina. He began rubbing his hand around her vagina and his left hand was around her hip and bottom. There was a noise from outside and they both jumped.

The victim’s father, who is now in his mid-50s, then asked her to go to another outhouse but she declined.

She was 19 at the time of the incident, almost 10 years ago.

The victim said that all she ever wanted was for her father to tell the truth and get help.

She felt she had no other option than to get out of the family home. She attended counselling and felt that she lost her family.

“I lost my whole family because he chose to lie instead of telling the truth,” she said in her victim impact statement, which concluded by saying she was glad she stood up.

The accused wept in the witness box as he apologised to his daughter.

“She was right, I was wrong… I am so so sorry for what happened,” he said.

Brendan Kelly, defending, said alcohol was a factor in the crime , and the father acknowledged he was entirely wrong and sorry for the many years of isolation from the family which his daughter experienced as a result of his crime.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said there were unusual aspects he needed to consider and he remanded the accused on bail on Wednesday.