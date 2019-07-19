News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Fatal stabbing in Dublin in early hours of the morning

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, July 19, 2019 - 07:42 AM

Gardaí are investigating a fatal stabbing of a man in Dublin that occurred in the early hours of the morning.

The incident happened in the Clinches Court area in North Strand, Dublin 1 at 4am this morning.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident and the man, described as being in his mid-40s, was seriously injured and removed to the Mater Hospital where he later passed away.

A second man was injured and gardaí say he is being treated at St James Hospital.

The scene is currently preserved and the State Pathologist has been notified.

Gardaí are appealing to any persons who may have been in the area between 3am. and 4.15am or any passing taxis with dash cam footage to contact Mountjoy Garda Station or any garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

