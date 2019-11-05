News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Fatal shooting of man in Meath happened 30 minutes after gardaí patrolled street

Gardaí said a small van was found on fire at Eastham Rd shortly after the shooting. Picture: Collins
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, November 05, 2019 - 03:25 PM

Update: Gardaí were patrolling Castlemartin Drive in Bettystown, Co. Meath, 30 minutes before a man was shot dead outside his home last night.

Officers were there as part of an ongoing operation to watch the homes of individuals deemed to be of interest to gardaí.

The 39-year-old victim was shot as he arrived home shortly before midnight.

Gardaí say it is possible the shooting is connected to the ongoing feud in Drogheda.

Supt. Fergus Dwyer said a number of cars were hit by stray bullets.

Supt Dwyer said: "In firing the shots at him three cars were struck in the estate, one opposite, one next door and one in the driveway of the victim's home.

"That is a matter of grave concern, some of the bullets could have gone through the window of a house here, it is a residential area, a lot of young families with young children."

Earlier: Man, 39, dies following shooting in Meath

A man has been killed in a shooting in Co Meath last night.

The scene in Bettystown is sealed off pending a technical examination.

The man was shot outside his home in the Castlemartin Estate in Bettystown at around 11.40pm.

The man, 39, received a number of gunshot wounds and was removed by Ambulance to Our lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

He was pronounced dead shortly before 1am this morning.

The scene is being preserved for a technical examination and Gardaí in Laytown are appealing for witnesses.

Gardaí believe this murder could be related to the ongoing gangland feud in Drogheda. This is understood to be the second attempt on the victims life this year, after his house was shot at in March.

Gardaí said a small van was found on fire at Eastham Rd, Bettystown, Co Meath shortly after the shooting.

That scene is also preserved pending an examination by Garda Crime Scene Examiners.

Locals were shocked to hear the news.

"You wouldn't expect this, this far out," said one.

Another added: "I think it's terrible. It seems to be widespread now, all over the country."

Fianna Fáil's Jim O’Callaghan said those responsible must be brought to justice.

The party's Spokesperson on Justice said: "Gun violence of this nature cannot and will not be tolerated."

Investigating Gardaí are anxious to hear from road users with camera footage who were in the area at the time of shooting.

They are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have information to contact the incident room at Ashbourne Garda Station on 01-801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

This story was updated at 12.45pm

