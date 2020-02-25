Fast-track scheme saw 10,000 more new homes green lighted in 2019 than previous year

Planning was granted for almost 17,000 new homes under the government’s fast-track planning scheme in 2019, an increase of almost 10,000 on the previous year.

However, there are still concerns about the lack of work on approved schemes.

An Bord Pleanála included the updated figure in its summary review for 2019.

Overall, the fast-track planning scheme - Strategic Housing Developments (SHD) - saw 118 valid applications in 2019, a threefold increase from 38 in 2018.

Some 82 were decided on, with 67 developments granted permission for 16,771 housing units, 200 shared accommodation bed spaces, and 4,331 student bed-spaces.

In 2018, there were 7,102 housing units and 4,479 student bed-spaces approved.

READ MORE Athlone horse trainer's stables hit for third time in 11 years as flooding impacts several areas across country

Legislation for SHDs came into effect in July 2017. It allows planning applications for large developments (100+ housing units and 200+ student bed-spaces) to go directly to An Bord Pleanála.

By the end of December 2019, 168 valid applications had been received by the board, including 118 in 2019, three times more than in 2018.

Dave Walsh, An Bord Pleanála chairman, said that all decisions have been made within the statutory timeline of 16 weeks.

“The granting of 67 permissions during 2019 has made a significant contribution to meeting the overall increasing demands for new homes, with a notable increase in the number of apartment and multi-unit developments being granted permission,” Mr Walsh said.

“This level of applications is expected to continue into 2020, taking into account the number of pre-application consultations being held and requested.

An Bord Pleanála will continue to prioritise these cases and deal with any large-scale housing appeals as swiftly and efficiently as possible.

However, there are still fears about the lack of activity on many approved schemes. The Housing Supply Coordination Taskforce for Dublin, which analysis housing activity in each of the four Dublin councils, noted a lack of activity in many cases.

As of Q3 2019, some 8,506 residential units had been granted permission by An Bord Pleanála. Just 102 had been built and 1,064 were under construction, representing just 14% of the approved units.

The scheme has been extended until the end of December 2021 following a review in 2019, with several changes, including time limits on planning permissions, proposed. However, these have yet to be implemented.

READ MORE Cork-based Pakistani man fears for his life if deported

Meanwhile, An Bord Pleanála also handled 26 Strategic Infrastructure Development (SID) applications. Some 21 were ruled on, including wastewater treatment plants at Arklow and Clonshaugh, the expansion of Foynes Port, and a number of windfarms in Galway and Donegal.

Overall, An Bord Pleanála handled 2,938 cases in 2019, a 7% increase on the previous year. More than two-thirds of normal planning appeals (69%) were disposed of within the 18-week statutory objective period, a significant increase from 2018 when just 39% were handled within this timeframe.

Planning appeals count for 71% of all cases. Some 2,115 appeals were decided in 2019. These appeals arise from decisions by planning authorities on applications for planning permission.

Just under two-thirds - 65% - of all appeals related to residential developments, ranging from alterations to existing structures to new developments.