Fast-track release of breakthrough steroid drug to fight Covid effects, Harris tells Dáil

The release of a breakthrough steroid drug to help Covid-19 patients is to be fast-tracked, Health Minister Simon Harris has said.

The cheap drug dexamethasone, can reduce death rates by a third for patients on ventilators, trials in the UK have shown.

Mr Harris told the Dáil that he has asked health authorities to quickly make the steroid available.

He was asked about the breakthrough research and what that could mean for patients caught up in the pandemic here.

He told TDs that results from the University of Oxford indicated that lives could be saved with the therapy.

“There was a significant trend showing that the greatest benefit was among those patients requiring ventilation. However, the university states that it is important to recognise that it found no evidence of benefit for patients who did not require oxygen and the study did not examine patients outside of a hospital setting.

“We are awaiting the full details of the study. I have today asked the public health experts in my own Department to contact the HSE about our plans to make this already existing treatment available."

Elsewhere, health authorities will meet on Thursday and decide further ways to ease the lockdown, potentially merging in more of phase 4 into phase 3, which begins on June 29.

Decisions are likely to be taken on whether hairdressers - an industry that supports 25,000 jobs - can open three weeks earlier than planned at the end of June.

The National Public Health Emergency Team will look at the virus reproduction rate and the number of hospital and infection rates among areas before deciding whether to speed up phases.

TDs in the Dáil yesterday called for clarity for businesses who have been left in limbo on whether they reopen earlier than planned and under what restrictions.

Guidelines for the hospitality sector are also expected to be released on how pubs and restaurants should operate at the end of the month.

All these proposals will be considered by Cabinet on Friday before Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Mr Harris and others decide whether to speed up the lockdown exit.

Mr Harris explained: “As colleagues will be aware, tomorrow the National Public Health Emergency Team, chaired by the Chief Medical Officer, will meet to examine the next steps, monitor the virus and advise the Government on how to condense or merge the remaining three phases of our roadmap into two phases. This has already been flagged by the National Public Health Emergency Team at previous meetings. I hope to be in a position to bring its recommendations and views to the Cabinet on Friday of this week."

Fianna Fáil Dun Laoghaire TD Cormac Devlin warned that businesses were running out of time to prepare.

“There are only eight working days left until the reopening and lifting of restrictions on 29 June," he said.