Farmers urged to take be aware of all possible dangers on farms

Farmers are being advised to consider all possible dangers when they're out working on their farms.

Today marks the launch of Farm Safety Week, a week of events and workshops encouraging farmers to try to prevent accidents.

Twelve people have died in farming accidents in 2019, with tractors and machinery the biggest cause of deaths.

Joe Healy, President of the IFA, is highlighting the importance of safe practice for farmers:

"It's just so, so important we get into our mindset every time we go to do a job we think to ourselves 'what can go wrong here?' whether that is with an animal or with a machine," he said.