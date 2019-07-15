News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Farmers urged to take be aware of all possible dangers on farms

Farmers urged to take be aware of all possible dangers on farms
Joe Healy, President of the IFA
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, July 15, 2019 - 04:44 PM

Farmers are being advised to consider all possible dangers when they're out working on their farms.

Today marks the launch of Farm Safety Week, a week of events and workshops encouraging farmers to try to prevent accidents.

Twelve people have died in farming accidents in 2019, with tractors and machinery the biggest cause of deaths.

Joe Healy, President of the IFA, is highlighting the importance of safe practice for farmers:

"It's just so, so important we get into our mindset every time we go to do a job we think to ourselves 'what can go wrong here?' whether that is with an animal or with a machine," he said.

READ MORE

Can Phil be EU pantomime dame?

More on this topic

Watch: Angry scenes outside Leinster House as Gov accused of throwing farmers 'under the bus'Watch: Angry scenes outside Leinster House as Gov accused of throwing farmers 'under the bus'

Irish farmers lobby politicians against Mercosur dealIrish farmers lobby politicians against Mercosur deal

EU trade deal with South America will damage Irish beef industry, says Sinn Féin TDEU trade deal with South America will damage Irish beef industry, says Sinn Féin TD

Proposed new EU-South America trade deal could damage Ireland's agriculture industry, claim farmersProposed new EU-South America trade deal could damage Ireland's agriculture industry, claim farmers

Farm Safety WeekJoe HealyTOPIC: Farmers

More in this Section

Motorcyclist, 40s, killed following fatal collision in CorkMotorcyclist, 40s, killed following fatal collision in Cork

Boy, 9, seriously injured after being struck by car while cycling in Co OffalyBoy, 9, seriously injured after being struck by car while cycling in Co Offaly

Man, 19, dies following road collision in Co AntrimMan, 19, dies following road collision in Co Antrim

Elderly man airlifted to hospital following fall during fishing competition Elderly man airlifted to hospital following fall during fishing competition


Lifestyle

2FM DJ Ciara King in conversation with Hilary Fennell.How Ciara King made the adjustment from late night radio to weekend mornings

Newsflash: Crunches aren’t the best exercises for starting work on your six-pack. Liz Connor sources top tips for getting a toned tum for summer.5 ways to get better abs – according to Lucy Mecklenburgh’s personal trainer Cecilia Harris

Ella Walker speaks to chefs about the working environments they’ve experienced, and why traditional kitchen behaviours are now thoroughly outdated.We talk to real chefs about ‘shouty’ kitchen culture – and how it’s got to change

Picky eaters could be a thing of the past with this hack.Food writer Jack Monroe has the most genius way of getting her son to eat (almost) everything

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »