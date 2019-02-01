NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Farmers to be compensated for price drops in no-deal Brexit

Friday, February 01, 2019 - 08:08 AM

Farmers will get compensation to help them adjust to price shocks if there is a no-deal Brexit.

That is according to the Agriculture Minister who says agri-food and fisheries are the two most exposed sectors.

Earlier this week, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said there could well be job losses in those sectors.

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed says they will try to lift the burden for farmers if the UK goes off the cliff edge.

"What our ambition would be is to compensate farmers for whatever price drop happens so that the industry can continue to supply that product into the market and that obviously will depend on the market reality in the UK," said Minister Creed.

The UK could apply tariffs. It could apply tariffs across the board. It could apply them on specific products, it could decide to apply no tariffs.

The Minister said that the beef sector, in particular, was very open to shocks.

"In this department, I'm worried about the entire range of products from the agri-food sector whether it's beef, pork, dairy, sheep meat, the drinks industry, the tillage sector.

"They all have a degree of exposure. The unfortunate reality is that there is no upside, it's all downside in agri-food."


KEYWORDS

FarmingBrexitNo deal BrexitMichael Creed

Related Articles

Irish factory growth weighed by world demand

We must do everything to avert chaotic Brexit

We’re not yet beyond our limit to be shocked at Brexit events

Brexit delay hint from Hunt - A50 pause must mean new ideas

More in this Section

City Council denies turning people away since they took over Cork homeless services

HSE chief unable to confirm that cost of National Children's Hospital won't exceed €2bn

SuperValu recalls Fruit and Fibre over 'possible presence of insects'

'Life is precious and life is brittle': Donegal endures the bitterest wind to bury four young crash victims


Lifestyle

Ask Audrey: This could get me kicked out off the WhatsApp group, Posh Cork Doctors Who Like a Drink

Inspiring next generation of female talent in the STEM field

Long road to success for Irish film producers with ten Oscar nominations under their belt

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 30, 2019

    • 4
    • 6
    • 16
    • 34
    • 38
    • 39
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »