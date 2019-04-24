NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Farmers storm AIB AGM in protest at loan sales to vulture funds

Wednesday, April 24, 2019 - 12:13 PM

Latest: Farmers have stormed an AIB meeting in Dublin in protest against the bank’s sale of loans to vulture funds.

Members of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) made their way into the bank’s annual general meeting in Dublin on Wednesday to oppose the sale of some farmers’ loans by the state-owned bank.

IFA farm business chairman Martin Stapleton said AIB needed to recognise that farmers were trying to repay their debts.

“Backing brave means bravely backing people who are willing to bravely back themselves,” he said.

“And nobody has or needs more courage than someone who is willing to give their life’s work in order to pay back their debt.

“AIB need to recognise that, restore their reputation to the Irish people and get back to being a pillar bank in this country.”

Earlier (7:23am): Farmers are set to protest outside the AIB AGM in Dublin later.

The Irish Farmers Association says it is part of a nationwide campaign against the bank's plans to sell over 2,000 non-performing loans, some of which includes farmland.

Earlier this month, AIB announced a deal to sell a series of bad loans to the US fund Cerberus at a cost of a billion euro.

IFA spokesperson Martin Stapleton says what is happening to farmers is not fair.

He said: "Where people are not engaging or have made no effort to engage or have shown no ability to pay is one thing.

"But from our point of view, the people who are backing it with this protest are the people who have tried to engage, some of whom have restructured loans and who have been making every effort within their means to pay.

"It's inappropriate and it's unacceptable and we will continue with every effort to get those people removed from this loan sale."

