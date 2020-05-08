Farmers received up to €123m in social-welfare payments last year.

Nearly 6,000 people were paid almost €69m under Farm Assist, which is capped at €203 a week.

Farm Assist is a means-tested payment for low-income farmers, paid by the Department of Social Protection.

The Rural Social Scheme is a different payment made to farmers and fishermen - with a minimum weekly amount of €225.50.

Last year, nearly 3,200 fishermen and farmers got this payment, totalling nearly €55m.

The highest amount of farmers were in Donegal, at 1,045, followed by Mayo, Galway, Kerry, Cork and Monaghan.

The total amounts across the two schemes are almost identical to the previous year.