Farmers misled by Government on EU beef fund, claims TD

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, June 16, 2019 - 07:34 AM

A Donegal TD claims farmers were misled by the Government on an EU beef fund.

Charlie McConalogue is calling on the Agriculture Minister to clarify when he knew the European Commission's €50m beef fund depended on production reduction.

He said they were told before the Local and European elections the compensation package secured would be related to income and price losses incurred from an early Brexit.

However, Fianna Fail's Deputy McConologue said this is not the case and they have to reduce beef production instead.

He said: "Just a few short days before the elections, Minister Creed indicated that there was going to be funding forthcoming from Europe to help allay some of these income losses that farmers have experience.

"However, in recent days we have found out that the only funding likely to come from Europe is likely to associate with the reduction of beef production or at else restructuring."

